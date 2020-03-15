Penn State Bans All University-Affiliated Travel To United Kingdom, Ireland

Penn State has updated its travel restrictions in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic around the globe, the university announced Sunday.

All university-affiliated travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland is now prohibited for students, who are directed to return home as soon as possible. Additionally, travel to those locations is restricted for faculty and staff, who are “strongly encouraged” to return from them immediately.

Penn State’s updated policy follows new United States travel restrictions from Europe, which were updated on Saturday, March 14 to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. These restrictions will go into effect at midnight on Monday, March 16.

“Based on these developments, we strongly advise non-U.S. citizens who plan to return to the United States to make arrangements to leave the United Kingdom and Ireland as soon as possible,” the university said in a release.

Currently, the United Kingdom and Ireland fall under Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) travel notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When returning home, travelers are encouraged to avoid contact with sick people, limit facial contact, and thoroughly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds often.

Earlier this week, Penn State canceled all summer study abroad trips and announced a new policy requiring all students returning from Europe to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine before returning to campus at any time.

You can stay up to date on Penn State’s response to the virus by visiting its dedicated website. Additionally, more health tips and precautionary measures for combating the virus can be found here.

