Penn State Cancels All Summer Study Abroad Trips

Penn State has extended its ban on university-affiliated student group travel through August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Friday. The decision cancels summer study abroad trips and encompasses all global locations and all types of Penn State student group travel, including recognized student organizations.

The university previously canceled embedded course spring break trips and suspended all university-affiliated travel through the end of March last week. In a release, the university attributed this extension to several incrementally stricter travel advisories from the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of State, and President.

Although summer break is still almost two months away, the university said the decision was made well in advance in an effort to give students time to make alternative summer plans and reschedule any courses they had been planning to complete abroad. Like the cancellation of spring break trips, the university said it will work with students to minimize the financial impact of this decision.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

