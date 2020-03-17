PSU news by
Emergency Fund To Support Penn State Students Affected By Coronavirus

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Frankie Marzano
3/17/20 4:05 am

Gifts to the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund will be made instantly available to Penn State students due to the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

This emergency fund helps to provide support to students who are facing unexpected hardships. Due to the current public health crisis, all new contributions to the fund will go toward those who are not able to afford housing, transportation, basic needs, access to required resources for remote learning, or who are facing other unexpected personal difficulties. Students at every Penn State campus will have access to the funds raised.

Donations to the fund can be made here. For questions about how to support the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund, call the Office of Annual Giving at 814-863-2052. To stay up to date on Penn State’s response to the virus, visit its dedicated website.

Frankie Marzano

Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

Other posts by Frankie

Penn State Alums Develop New App To Change The Dating Scene

Julie Griggs and Danielle Dietzek are putting a different spin on the world of dating with their new app, Fourplay.

What To Do In State College Over Spring Break

State College Spikes Hiring New Mascots

Penn State To Offer Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Reimbursements Due To Coronavirus Cancellations

Penn State is planning to offer prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain this virtual period poses.

OS Reviews: Zoom Classes

Things went better than expected on the first day of school at Zoom University.

