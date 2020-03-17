Emergency Fund To Support Penn State Students Affected By Coronavirus

Gifts to the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund will be made instantly available to Penn State students due to the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

This emergency fund helps to provide support to students who are facing unexpected hardships. Due to the current public health crisis, all new contributions to the fund will go toward those who are not able to afford housing, transportation, basic needs, access to required resources for remote learning, or who are facing other unexpected personal difficulties. Students at every Penn State campus will have access to the funds raised.

Donations to the fund can be made here. For questions about how to support the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund, call the Office of Annual Giving at 814-863-2052. To stay up to date on Penn State’s response to the virus, visit its dedicated website.

