Pittston’s Dominic DeLuca Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

Penn State football added another preferred walk-on to its 2020 recruiting class when safety Dominic DeLuca committed to the team on Tuesday.

DeLuca played both quarterback and safety for Wyoming Area High School, but will commit to Penn State as a safety. In addition to playing football, DeLuca also ran track at his high school.

DeLuca proved to be the star of his football team in high school. He led Wyoming Area to a PIAA Class 3A state championship victory his senior season. In that game, he threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, and totaled 10 solo tackles and one interception. He was selected as the Class 3A Player of the Year, as well as being selected to the Class 3A All-State team by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, according to John Erzar of the Times Leader.

The 6’1″, 190-pound safety is the third of his position to join James Franklin’s recruiting class, which comes in as No. 15 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State and Michigan. DeLuca joins Joseph Bruno as recent players to join Penn State football as preferred walk-ons.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]