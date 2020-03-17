PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Pittston’s Dominic DeLuca Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
3/17/20 5:30 pm

Penn State football added another preferred walk-on to its 2020 recruiting class when safety Dominic DeLuca committed to the team on Tuesday.

DeLuca played both quarterback and safety for Wyoming Area High School, but will commit to Penn State as a safety. In addition to playing football, DeLuca also ran track at his high school.

DeLuca proved to be the star of his football team in high school. He led Wyoming Area to a PIAA Class 3A state championship victory his senior season. In that game, he threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, and totaled 10 solo tackles and one interception. He was selected as the Class 3A Player of the Year, as well as being selected to the Class 3A All-State team by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, according to John Erzar of the Times Leader.

The 6’1″, 190-pound safety is the third of his position to join James Franklin’s recruiting class, which comes in as No. 15 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State and Michigan. DeLuca joins Joseph Bruno as recent players to join Penn State football as preferred walk-ons.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State To Offer Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Reimbursements Due To Coronavirus Cancellations

Penn State is planning to offer prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain this virtual period poses.

Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes

“At this point it is investigative. There is nothing binding about this legislatively. It’s simply a resolution.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend