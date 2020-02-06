Joseph Bruno Of Mechanicsburg Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

Penn State football earned a verbal commitment from class of 2020 athlete Joseph Bruno on Wednesday night.

Bruno will join James Franklin’s program as a preferred walk-on. The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native turned down scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, and Fordham to stay in-state and play for the Nittany Lions.

The 6″0″, 200-pound talent is described as an athlete on his 247Sports profile. He ran track along with football during high school, and was considered one of the fastest players in the Mid-Penn division. He played running back, wide receiver, and helped on defense during his time at Mechanicsburg High School. After his career in Mechanicsburg in which he put up 848 all-purpose yards, Bruno transferred to Northwest High School Germantown, Maryland for his senior season.

The speedster initially intended to transfer to Bishop McDevitt High School, but ended up in Germantown and helped the Jaguars finish with a 12-2 overall record in 2019.

Bruno is one of several preferred walk-ons that the Nittany Lions have added in the past few weeks, including in-state players Jake Wilson and George French. As of Wednesday night, Penn State football’s recruiting class of 2020 ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No. 5 nationally) and Michigan (No. 14).

Check out Bruno’s highlights from his senior year of high school football in Maryland here.

