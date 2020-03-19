PSU news by
Coolers Of Ice Cream Up For Grabs In Creamery ‘Flavor Madness’ Bracket

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Colleen Nersten
3/19/20 4:04 am

The best way to practice social distancing is to drown yourself in Berkey Creamery ice cream. And without basketball brackets to fill out, you can kill two birds with one stone by making picks in the Creamery’s annual Flavor Madness bracket and playing for a chance to win a free cooler of ice cream shipped right to your self-quarantined door.

Participants can vote weekly by submitting their top flavor picks here as their favorite flavors dance to the championship. Voting runs through April 10, with each round taking place between 10 a.m. on Monday and noon Friday at each week.

Even if you’re the lone soul voting for Happy Happy Joy Joy, there’s still an incentive to participate. All participants will receive discount codes to use on the Creamery website during the four-week tournament. The Creamery shut down earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans to continue filling online orders, so this discount code might be be as useful as ever as that’s the only way to get your Peachy Paterno fix.

Each week, voters will be entered in a drawing to win a small cooler of six pints of ice cream or frozen yogurt to their choice of address. Shipping is included.

During the five days after the announcement of the winning ice cream, the Creamery will offer an e-commerce discount code for that flavor. This discount will run from April 13 through 17.

Although it won’t compare to actual March Madness, the first round of Flavor Madness already has plenty of high-powered matchups, namely the “You Scream” Division, which features Bittersweet Mint vs. Butter Pecan AND WPSU Coffee Break vs. Monkey Business.

“I Scream” Division

  • Death by Chocolate vs. Chocolate Marshmallow
  • Peachy Paterno vs. Peanut Butter Cup

“You Scream” Division

  • Bittersweet Mint vs. Butter Pecan
  • WPSU Coffee Break vs. Monkey Business

“We All Scream” Division

  • Cookies-n-Cream vs. Happy Happy Joy Joy
  • Alumni Swirl vs. Raspberry Fudge Torte

“For Ice Cream” Division

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough vs. Scholar’s Chip
  • Grilled Stickies vs. THON Gold Ribbon Ripple

About the Author

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

