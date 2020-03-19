Movin’ On 2020 Officially Canceled Due To Coronavirus
Movin’ On, Penn State’s annual end-of-year music festival, has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Thursday, one day after the university suspended online classes for the remainder of the semester.
This year’s festival was set to feature Foster The People, Lil Yachty, Two Friends, and Sasha Sloan, a lineup many students were excited about.
The decision to cancel the end-of-year festival comes as a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to either cancel or postpone events of 50 or more people during the next two months.
Along with the festival, Movin’ On has canceled all of its events for the remainder of the year, including Battle of the Bands, out of concern for the health and well-being of the Penn State community.
Despite the unfortunate cancellation, the Movin’ On team looks forward to hosting Movin’ On 2021, which is set to take place April 30 of next year.
