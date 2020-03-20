Katie Solomon Named THON 2021 Executive Director
Just weeks after THON Weekend, THON already has its sights set on next year’s fundraiser. To kick things off, the organization named Katie Solomon its executive director for THON 2021 on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Solomon previously served as THON’s development director in 2019 and 2020. She first got involved with the organization as a Dancer Relations committee member in 2017 and later a development captain in 2018. Solomon also served on Penn State Homecoming’s 2019 Court.
“I THON so that all families can ring the bell and for the day when that bell is just a distant memory,” Solomon told Onward State in 2018. “We are so lucky to be able to celebrate these powerful moments with our families and support them on their journies.”
Solomon’s first task in her new position will be selecting the other directors to fill out her executive committee over the coming weeks.
Congratulations, Katie!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Time Cut Short
However cliché the commencement speeches become, however many pictures you’re forced to pose for in front of the Lion Shrine, it all offers a sense of closure to a formative stage of life.
Centre County’s First Case Of Coronavirus Reported
Neither an exact location within the county nor information about the patient was available.
Send this to a friend
Comments