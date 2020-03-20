PSU news by
Katie Solomon Named THON 2021 Executive Director

Courtesy of THON
By Matt DiSanto
3/20/20

Just weeks after THON Weekend, THON already has its sights set on next year’s fundraiser. To kick things off, the organization named Katie Solomon its executive director for THON 2021 on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Solomon previously served as THON’s development director in 2019 and 2020. She first got involved with the organization as a Dancer Relations committee member in 2017 and later a development captain in 2018. Solomon also served on Penn State Homecoming’s 2019 Court.

“I THON so that all families can ring the bell and for the day when that bell is just a distant memory,” Solomon told Onward State in 2018. “We are so lucky to be able to celebrate these powerful moments with our families and support them on their journies.”

Solomon’s first task in her new position will be selecting the other directors to fill out her executive committee over the coming weeks.

Congratulations, Katie!

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

