Borough Officials To Begin Non-Life-Sustaining Business Closure Enforcement Monday

State College Borough officials will strictly enforce Governor Tom Wolf’s ordered closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses, which takes effect at 8:00 a.m. Monday, according to a release.

Wolf declared last Thursday that all non-life-sustaining businesses were to stop physical operations, and originally said that the declaration would begin to be enforced Saturday. That enforcement deadline has been extended to Monday morning to accommodate thousands of waiver requests from Pennsylvania business owners hoping to exempt their businesses from the restrictions.

Borough Health Manager Brian O’Donnell sent letters to State College business owners who fall under the non-essential category explaining the restrictions and the Borough’s plans to enforce them. A list of the businesses that may continue to operate can be found here.

Food establishments are still permitted to serve food via takeout, delivery, or curb-side pickup, but are urged to prevent customers from congregating inside their dining rooms or standing in close-proximity lines.

“The Borough of State College Division of Health is prepared to immediately suspend the retail food facility license of any retail food facility that fails to comply with this temporary emergency requirement,” O’Donnel said in the letter. “I would also note that any establishment that refuse to cooperate with the order may be in jeopardy of losing any government issued COVID-19 coronavirus relief assistance that may be offered in the future.”

The letters encouraged businesses to send employees exhibiting signs of respiratory illness home and to continue practicing social distancing and disinfectant methods.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Time Cut Short However cliché the commencement speeches become, however many pictures you’re forced to pose for in front of the Lion Shrine, it all offers a sense of closure to a formative stage of life.