Staff Picks: What We Miss Most About Penn State

It’s been more than two weeks since many students last set foot on Penn State’s campus, and it looks like it may be awhile until the streets of State College see their daily bustle again.

Being at home for a few days is fun when there’s places to go and people to see. However, with the suggested practicing of social distancing and the suspension of in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, it’s easy to be dreaming about the good ole days in Happy Valley. Here’s what our staffers miss most about Penn State.

Mira DiBattiste

The thing that I’m missing the most is the first few spring days where it reaches 60 degrees and EVERYONE is sitting out on the HUB Lawn. It makes me so happy to see everybody sitting outside when we’ve all been dealing with the cold for months, and I know that everybody on the lawn is just as happy as I am about the weather. Watching everybody get together and enjoy the sun for the first time all at the same time is just so wonderful for me. I was really getting excited because the weather was starting to warm up and was looking forward to the dogs and frisbees on the lawn.

Dana Nunemacher

What do I miss about Penn State? An easier question would be what don’t I miss? I miss the squirrels. I miss my friends. I miss the dining halls (even you, North Commons). I miss my daily hike to Hammond and Sackett for class. I miss my Peanut Marshmallow from the Creamery. I miss my Nittany Lion Pillow Pet. I miss my Friday lemonade and cookie from the Panera in the Zoller Art Gallery. I miss the Blog and Irving’s Basement. I’ll be back soon, Dear Old State.

Don’t forget me<3

Colleen Nersten

I didn’t realize how much I would miss an environment that existed to support me academically until it was suddenly gone. Sitting in bed doing homework was great for a day, but it got old — quick. There is value in getting dressed and physically going to class. I miss meeting my friends at the library in between classes. I miss my roommate not judging me for studying at 2 a.m. It’s an environment that can’t be replicated at home. I miss having a desk to work on. I miss fast WiFi. I miss being able to go up to my professor after class and ask for help. Home is not meant to be school. I’ll never take Penn State for granted again.

Frankie Marzano

I miss walking past the Willard Preacher and pretending to be texting someone on my phone, while in reality I’m just adjusting the brightness over and over again.

Alysa Rubin

Sunsets are beautiful in general, but Penn State sunsets are something else. I realized that they turn Mount Nittany pink. There was nothing more I loved to do than look out my dorm window and see the mountain glowing, and I’m going to miss that view next year.

Anthony Colucci

Spending your last few weeks of college at home is pretty underwhelming. One of the worst parts is you can’t get a Zeno’s Rye IPA and shot of rye for $5 on Thursdays.

