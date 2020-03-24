A Look At Penn State Football’s Freshman Jersey Numbers

There isn’t a whole lot to talk about in the sports world, but Penn State football fans got to start thinking about next fall when the team released its 2020 spring roster on Monday afternoon.

One of the highlights of the updated roster was getting to see what numbers the team’s newest members will wear. James Franklin brought in 27 players to his recruiting class of 2020, 11 of whom enrolled early and are listed on the spring roster.

Freshman running back Caziah Holmes made the biggest splash with his jersey number by becoming the first offensive player to wear No. 26 since Saquon Barkley. The Nittany Lions will be happy if Holmes has a career that’s anything similar to the former No. 26, as Barkley holds the all-time record for total touchdowns (53) and rushing touchdowns (43) at Penn State.

Holmes is a former four-star recruit and was ranked as the 29th-best prospect from his home state of Florida. He dominated during his senior season at Cocoa High School, as he rushed for 1,472 yards for 19 touchdowns.

Four-star tight end Theo Johnson will wear No. 84. Former Nittany Lion wide receiver Juwan Johnson is one of the most notable players to sport this number in recent years. While he didn’t have the most illustrious Penn State career and eventually transferred to Oregon, Johnson hauled in one of the most exciting touchdown catches in recent memory for the Nittany Lions against Iowa in 2017.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is set to rock No. 13 for the Nittany Lions. The speedy wide receiver was considered a four-star prospect, ranked as the 35th-best receiver in the nation, and the fourth-best player from his home state of Virginia. The last Penn State pass-catcher to wear No. 13 was Saeed Blacknall, who won the hearts of the Nittany Lion faithful by hauling in six grabs worth 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 2016 Big Ten Championship.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Enzo Jennings will wear No. 15, defensive tackle Cole Brevard will wear No. 95, and linebacker Tyler Eldson will wear No. 43. Jennings and Brevard were both highly-touted four-star recruits, as they were both ranked as top-five players in their respective home states.

Here’s a full list of jersey numbers for this spring’s new players:

No. 13: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (wide receiver)

No. 15: Enzo Kennings (safety)

No. 17: Joseph Johnson III (cornerback)

No. 19: Jaden Dottin (wide receiver)

No. 26: Caziah Holmes (running back)

No. 33: Bryce Mostella (defensive end)

No. 43: Tyler Eldson (linebacker)

No. 54: Fatorma Mulbah (defensive tackle)

No. 66: Nick Dawkins (offensive lineman)

No. 84: Theo Johnson (tight end)

No. 95: Cole Brevard (defensive tackle)

