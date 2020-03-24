Students #MadOnline Over Remote Learning Canvas Outage

Now that Penn State has transitioned to remote learning for the remainder of its spring semester, internet tools such as Canvas are critical for completing coursework and staying up to date on your courses.

That is, of course, when they’re working.

Students took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to voice their frustrations after Penn State’s Canvas portal briefly went offline, preventing them from completing coursework, taking exams, and accessing class materials.

Students went through a similar experience last fall when Penn State’s WiFi network went down for a few hours before finals week. History loves to repeat itself, eh?

Canvas is down meaning that ZoomU is currently going through an apocalypse. — taylor o’rourke (@o_ruairc) March 24, 2020

I tried being responsible and canvas decided to shut down, back to tiktok — krissy (@krissyyygee) March 24, 2020

canvas is down can i get a tuition refund and an automatic passing grade in all my classes please and thank you @penn_state — ryan p (@rjparsons9) March 24, 2020

Me trying to figure out how I’m supposed to “remotely learn” with Canvas down: a visual poem pic.twitter.com/GWE5xHKfth — Cindy Chen (@cindyxchen) March 24, 2020

When Canvas shuts down for all of Penn State pic.twitter.com/41mjsdtE0L — Sarafina Schultheis (@sarafina444) March 24, 2020

Got an exam and Canvas is down … dope Penn State — Brooks West (@WEST_side5) March 24, 2020

canvas is down — hafiz (@hafizarifff) March 24, 2020

So canvas is down pic.twitter.com/Ov3EPm672h — b (@BranHightower) March 24, 2020

Oh good, Canvas is down. — Jen Shook (@PoeticsHeretic) March 24, 2020

@penn_state plz fix canvas lol — kaellie elizabeth (@Kaelliebear) March 24, 2020

when I actually try to get some work done, canvas decides to shut down — Ash (@ashleyhade) March 24, 2020

how penn state canvas gonna be down like I don’t have hw and quizzes to take — Shamonique (@_OVO1006) March 24, 2020

Canvas isn’t working @penn_state need you tell tell my professors I can’t do my work today — Juan Duran (@Juan__Duran15) March 24, 2020

canvas is down… yup it’s over — ♡ yasmin ♡ (@canadianyam) March 24, 2020

So glad that when I’m taking an exam canvas and everything penn state crashes; wow love online so far — kaellie elizabeth (@Kaelliebear) March 24, 2020

How am I supposed to do online school if canvas isn’t working @penn_state pic.twitter.com/G2Xu8z8Iuj — Keeg (@kaitlyngreen__) March 24, 2020

Is canvas down? Lmao



My colleague texted to see if I could access it. He can't access it either. pic.twitter.com/qDogahlok8 — Wunpini F. Mohammed, Ph.D. (@wunpini_fm) March 24, 2020

Godspeed, folks!

