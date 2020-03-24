PSU news by
Students #MadOnline Over Remote Learning Canvas Outage

By Matt DiSanto
3/24/20 7:02 pm

Now that Penn State has transitioned to remote learning for the remainder of its spring semester, internet tools such as Canvas are critical for completing coursework and staying up to date on your courses.

That is, of course, when they’re working.

Students took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to voice their frustrations after Penn State’s Canvas portal briefly went offline, preventing them from completing coursework, taking exams, and accessing class materials.

Students went through a similar experience last fall when Penn State’s WiFi network went down for a few hours before finals week. History loves to repeat itself, eh?

Godspeed, folks!

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

