Students #MadOnline Over Remote Learning Canvas Outage
Now that Penn State has transitioned to remote learning for the remainder of its spring semester, internet tools such as Canvas are critical for completing coursework and staying up to date on your courses.
That is, of course, when they’re working.
Students took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to voice their frustrations after Penn State’s Canvas portal briefly went offline, preventing them from completing coursework, taking exams, and accessing class materials.
Students went through a similar experience last fall when Penn State’s WiFi network went down for a few hours before finals week. History loves to repeat itself, eh?
Godspeed, folks!
