Students #MadOnline Over Pre-Finals WiFi Outage
Well, if you were working on a final paper in Google Docs, we hope you hit save before Penn State’s campus WiFi cut out Thursday evening.
Penn State’s “psu” campus WiFi appears to be down. Students reported losing connection as early as 10:30 p.m. while in the midst of preparing for finals and working on those dreaded group projects they had been putting off all semester.
No outages were immediately on reported on the IT Service Desk’s website.
Naturally, as one does when the WiFi goes out, students took to LTE to share their frustrations about their inability to complete their work. We truly don’t know how they did it before Al Gore invented the internet. Below are some of the best reactions.
And to anyone with an 11:59 p.m. deadline, Godspeed. And maybe head downtown to a friend’s apartment.
