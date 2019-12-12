Students #MadOnline Over Pre-Finals WiFi Outage

Well, if you were working on a final paper in Google Docs, we hope you hit save before Penn State’s campus WiFi cut out Thursday evening.

Penn State’s “psu” campus WiFi appears to be down. Students reported losing connection as early as 10:30 p.m. while in the midst of preparing for finals and working on those dreaded group projects they had been putting off all semester.

No outages were immediately on reported on the IT Service Desk’s website.

Naturally, as one does when the WiFi goes out, students took to LTE to share their frustrations about their inability to complete their work. We truly don’t know how they did it before Al Gore invented the internet. Below are some of the best reactions.

And to anyone with an 11:59 p.m. deadline, Godspeed. And maybe head downtown to a friend’s apartment.

Penn state doesn’t want me to succeed please turn the WiFi back on — Nir-va-nah (@nirvanahorton) December 13, 2019

can yall uhhhhh fix the wifi thanks — bre (doolbie) (@bredotgif) December 13, 2019

*Windows update is finally done*

Me: Oh great! I can now get back to my assignments.

Penn State wifi: pic.twitter.com/IDVQI1yWDU — AJ (@aj_lashay) December 13, 2019

penn state wifi wya im tryna study for finals — Ryan (@TheRyanKelleher) December 13, 2019

This Is Crunch Time For Students And The Penn State Wifi Is Just Went Out — Le'Fuzzington Slipperz (@TheGreen_Crayon) December 13, 2019

Penn State WiFi crashes the Thursday before finals start and it might as well be the apocalypse here. — taylor o’r (@o_ruairc) December 13, 2019

@penn_state when you get tour WiFi back I would like a congratulations on my new highs score. pic.twitter.com/IefDD3eFr8 — Mitchell Valentin (@ValRalTal) December 13, 2019

penn state whole wifi just out?? — retired whore (@khariaintshit) December 13, 2019

penn state better fix this wifi or i’m lighting shit up. — #kahs (@killkahs) December 13, 2019

Anthony Colucci