PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Students #MadOnline Over Pre-Finals WiFi Outage

By Anthony Colucci
12/12/19 11:19 pm

Well, if you were working on a final paper in Google Docs, we hope you hit save before Penn State’s campus WiFi cut out Thursday evening.

Penn State’s “psu” campus WiFi appears to be down. Students reported losing connection as early as 10:30 p.m. while in the midst of preparing for finals and working on those dreaded group projects they had been putting off all semester.

No outages were immediately on reported on the IT Service Desk’s website.

Naturally, as one does when the WiFi goes out, students took to LTE to share their frustrations about their inability to complete their work. We truly don’t know how they did it before Al Gore invented the internet. Below are some of the best reactions.

And to anyone with an 11:59 p.m. deadline, Godspeed. And maybe head downtown to a friend’s apartment.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Police Investigating Shooting Threat From Social Media

Although the credibility of the threat is in question, state and federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

THON Unveils 2020 ‘Journey Together’ Logo

Penn State Wrestling Pulls Out 23-10 Win Over Lehigh

From Seatmates To Family: How Beaver Stadium Helped Two Worlds Collide

Sitting next to each other at Penn State football games can be the start of beautiful, lasting friendships.

Caddying For Barack Obama: One Penn State Student’s Four Hours With 44

“It’s one of those things that still hasn’t sunk in and I don’t think it really ever will.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend