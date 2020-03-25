Staff Picks: Surprisingly Perfect Study Spots To Take Advantage Of While At Home

At Zoom University Penn State, students need to get creative when it comes to finding study spots. When you’re at your home away from State College, you’re no longer seconds away from a dorm’s commons room or the library.

Over the past week, some of our staffers have taken to finding creative, yet effective study spaces to get their online coursework done. It hasn’t be easy, but it sure has been fun. If you’re looking for some inspiration yourself, check out these study spots. Maybe they’ll leave you with an idea for a new spot or two.

Matt Disanto: The Drum Set In Your Basement

When I’m home, the only thing I want to do is drum. The way I see it, if I need to study (and trust me, I do), I might as well practice while doing so.

By being well-versed in an instrument that demands the use of any and every limb, I can easily lay down some beats with my feet and a hand or two while knocking out Canvas assignments in the process. My basement isn’t the ideal study spot thanks to dark lighting and a certain identifiable musk via my cat’s litter box, but it beats Thomas 100 any day of the week.

Emma Dieter: Your Dog’s Bed

For me, the best part about being home is getting to see my dogs. (Sorry, Mom and Dad. Please don’t stop help paying for my tuition). So, when I am home, I like to spend as much time with them as possible.

Since I also can no longer leave my house, I’d like to think my dogs and I have gotten even closer. In fact, sometimes I find myself hanging out in their dog beds for no real reason. I love you LuLu and Snowball.

Teagan Staudenmeier: On Top Of Your Fridge

I like to be the closest to what matters most while studying for exams. Knowing that my left over Creamery ice cream is right below me really gives me the motivation to keep to going. I also get to be where my family spends most of their time, I just have to make sure I’m not in the way of someone grabbing the eggs.

Dana Nunemacher: Your Family’s Tractor

Will I take you for a ride on my big green tractor? No. Can I even drive it? No. However, if you are looking for a quiet place and want to study the AP Stylebook with me, hit me up.

Ryan Parsons: Levitation Over The Couch

Does this picture really need any context?

That’s a rhetorical question. The answer is no.

Lindsay Tagliere: Hobbit Hole

When things around my house get hectic, I like to retreat to my hobbit hole and/or cupboard under the stairs (depending on your preferred fantasy series). It’s off the back wall of my front hall closet and helps me get in touch with my inner college-gremlin.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Penn State To Offer Modified Grading System For Spring 2020 Classes Penn State will allow students to replace their grades with special markings to accommodate the challenges of the university’s remote period.