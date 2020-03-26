Four-Star Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall Commits To Penn State

This is a big one, folks.

Penn State football picked up a blue-chip offensive lineman when four-star prospect Landon Tengwall committed to the program on Thursday.

JUST IN: Four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall has committed to Penn State over Notre Dame. — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 26, 2020

Tengwall was a highly-sought after recruit nationally, as he chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Michigan, and Alabama among others. The 6’6″, 300-pound offensive tackle is the top-ranked player in his home state of Maryland and the seventh-best offensive tackle in the country, according to 247sports. He announced his commitment via an interview with Rivals.com on Thursday.

The offensive tackle is currently a junior at Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland and is, in a word, dominant. He will serve as a valuable addition to Phil Trautwein’s group as a protector of the quarterback and an important factor in Penn States run game.

Tengwall joins Nate Bruce as the second offensive lineman to commit to James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2021, and the third player overall. Three-star athlete Liam Clifford, Sean Clifford’s younger brother, rounds out the group.

Even as just a junior in high school, Tengwall needed a big supply of maple syrup for all of his pancakes on opposing defensive lines. Check out his highlights from that season here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

