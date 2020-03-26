Four-Star Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall Commits To Penn State
This is a big one, folks.
Penn State football picked up a blue-chip offensive lineman when four-star prospect Landon Tengwall committed to the program on Thursday.
Tengwall was a highly-sought after recruit nationally, as he chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Michigan, and Alabama among others. The 6’6″, 300-pound offensive tackle is the top-ranked player in his home state of Maryland and the seventh-best offensive tackle in the country, according to 247sports. He announced his commitment via an interview with Rivals.com on Thursday.
The offensive tackle is currently a junior at Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland and is, in a word, dominant. He will serve as a valuable addition to Phil Trautwein’s group as a protector of the quarterback and an important factor in Penn States run game.
Tengwall joins Nate Bruce as the second offensive lineman to commit to James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2021, and the third player overall. Three-star athlete Liam Clifford, Sean Clifford’s younger brother, rounds out the group.
Even as just a junior in high school, Tengwall needed a big supply of maple syrup for all of his pancakes on opposing defensive lines. Check out his highlights from that season here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season
Campus Rec will offer six different e-games across a two week regular season, free to all participants.
Top 10 Penn State Sports Moments Of The Year
Penn State hoops headlines the top 10 Penn State sports moments of the year
Send this to a friend
Comments