How Are Penn State’s Clubs Staying Connected Remotely?

As you’ve probably heard from a tour guide at some point in your life, Penn State is home to literally thousands of clubs and student organizations.

Now that Penn State has moved to remote learning the remainder of the spring semester, its many clubs are working to connect members and friends together from across the country.

However, thanks to the gifts of modern technology, it’s business as usual for many organizations.

Student Farm

The Penn State Student Farm is currently in the middle of a large expansion on campus. The Office of Physical Plant is currently digging to install water and electric lines for a more permanent set-up.

Members of the Student Farm are also working on a series of videos to teach people more about at-home gardening, including learning how to preserve food as well as what can be grown right inside your apartment. With the growing season coming up soon, there are Penn State staff members on-site taking care of daily watering duties.

Relay For Life

This remote period won’t put a damper on Relay For Life of Penn State. All events for Relay For Life will now be held virtually, including an upcoming 5K and walk-a-thon itself. The virtual 5K will take place on April 4, and you can register online today for $10.

Additionally, Relay For Life’s virtual relay will be on April 25th.

This year, the goal is to have at least one person walking at all times throughout the entire duration of our event. Prior to the event, teams and participants will receive a sign-up shift to pledge to walk for 15 to 30 minutes wherever they are.

CommRadio

Without access to the Innovation Park’s many studios, CommRadio is continuing to find ways to create content from home. For the most part, members have been contributing content for the website and social media platforms. There’s also been some talk shows that have decided to use Instagram Lives or record podcasts in order to keep their programs moving and grooving throughout these wild times.

CrossFit Club

Penn State’s CrossFit Club has moved to at-home workouts such as pushups, sit-ups, and bodyweight squats that can be done without expensive equipment. The spring semester is especially challenging because the club typically designs workouts for each graduating member, and having to change those into home workouts has been a challenge, but a fun one nonetheless.

The club has also been utilizing Zoom workouts and stretch sessions to keep everybody connected and healthy. Members are also using the CrossFit Club’s Instagram to share their members doing the at-home workouts.

Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM)

The Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM) is continuing on with its bi-weekly meeting schedule thanks to Zoom. The club is continuing to meet every other Tuesday with professionals from the sports media industry to give members advice about their future careers and empower women from afar.

Engineering House (E-House)

Since the active member requirements within E-House, an engineering-focused special living option, are mainly fulfilled by attending different types of events within the hall, residents now must find other ways to fulfill active member requirements without physically meeting.

In order to keep the online version of the program as true to itself as possible, E-House now is hosting “online events.” These events include Kahoot games, study sessions, and showing off pets via a Zoom call. As for house meetings, members are planning on having an open forum with questions via webchats and a webinar-like “meeting” for elections later in the semester.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season Campus Rec will offer six different e-games across a two week regular season, free to all participants.