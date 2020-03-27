Penn Staters Encouraged To Share Their ‘We Are!’ Stories

Through the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Penn Staters continue to show their kindness, generosity, and support within their communities each and every day.

Penn State recognizes that many students, faculty, and alumni have gone above and beyond during this difficult time to help others and are encouraging Penn Staters to share stories of how they’ve worked together to innovate, solve problems, and strive for the greater good.

This is a chance to highlight and shout out the people who’ve made the last few weeks easier. Whether it’s a TA offering Zoom tutoring, students sewing masks for healthcare workers, or that professor who continues to teach with three screaming kids in the background, there are plenty of Penn Staters going the extra mile.

Despite not being together physically, President Eric Barron recognizes the unwavering spirit Penn Staters bring everywhere they go.

“I’m very grateful for the extraordinary efforts of Penn Staters everywhere for continuing our important work of teaching, research and service, while adhering to rapidly changing guidelines for nearly every aspect of our daily lives,” President Barron wrote earlier this week. “Despite the challenging times, I’m heartened by hearing the inspirational anecdotes of Penn Staters coming together in new and amazing ways.”

You can submit your stories through an online portal here.

