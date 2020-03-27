Relay For Life To Host Virtual 5k April 4

Many clubs and organizations at Penn State have had their plans altered due to the remote period, and the Relay For Life is no exception.

On April 4, the organization will host a virtual 5k in place of its annual race around campus. Anyone from around the world can take part and join in on the action by filling out this form and running the distance.

Registration for the event is $10. All proceeds will directly benefit the American Cancer Society. First, second, and third place runners will also receive a shiny medal for their efforts.

Additionally, the club will go virtual with its annual relay race. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for April 25, and all proceeds from it will benefit the American Cancer Society as well.

This year, the goal is to have at least one person walking at all times throughout the entire event. Prior to its beginning, teams and participants will pledge to walk for 15 to 30 minutes from wherever they are.

Currently, Relay For Life Penn State has raised nearly $30,000 of its $80,000 goal in donations. Fundraising will continue until the April 25 virtual relay takes place.

Relay For Life will continue many of its current efforts in the fight against childhood cancer, including a 24/7 telephone helpline. More details surroundings its services and mission can be found on its website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season Campus Rec will offer six different e-games across a two week regular season, free to all participants.