Campus Recreation Offering Online Workouts Throughout Remote Period

Just when you thought it might be months before you could attend another Power Remix Friday, Penn State Campus Recreation has come to the rescue.

Campus Rec is now offering virtual fitness and wellness group classes as well as trainer sessions through its social media platforms.

Content will range from dry-land workouts for swimmers to hiking suggestions and even high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts using paper plates. Campus Rec plans to touch on as many interests and fitness levels as possible to keep students active while cooped up at home in the coming weeks (months?).

This week’s content is available on Campus Rec’s Facebook and Instagram. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Wednesday, April 1 – 4 p.m. – HIIT Workout – Instagram

– HIIT Workout – Instagram Thursday, April 2 – 12 p.m . – Pilates, Core, and More – Facebook

. – Pilates, Core, and More – Facebook Friday, April 3 – 4:15 p.m. – Power Remix-ish – Instagram

In addition to the live workouts, there are also pre-recorded workouts that Penn State Student Affairs has posted to YouTube. The videos range from outdoor workouts to yoga to 5-minute-core workouts.

Currently, there’s no long-term workout schedule, but Campus Rec is working hard to put out a wide variety of content as quickly as possible. Exercise classes will generally range from five to 30 minutes in length.

“We continue to ground ourselves in our Vision & Mission statements: our purpose is to inspire a healthy, engaged, and inclusive Penn State community,” Director of Communications for Student Affairs Shea Bracken said. “We do this by providing a wide variety of recreational programs, spaces and services that foster meaningful connections and support positive lifelong holistic wellbeing.”

In addition to virtual workout classes, Campus Rec is working on developing engaging ways for Penn State students and staff members to interact from across the state and even across the country.

“We feel that this is more important now than ever. It is vital that we do what we can to keep our students and members as active, engaged and as positive as possible during this time,” Bracken said. “Activity, exercise, engaging with others (even if virtually) can help reduce stress.”

Physical activity not really your thing? Campus Rec created an e-gaming league to fill the void of its lost intramural season. Additionally, it is hosting an outdoors/indoors photo contest on the Outdoor Adventures Instagram page and offering peaceful meditation videos.

The best way to stay up to date on new events and resources is to follow Campus Rec on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can find additionally fitness content by following @PennStateFitWell on Instagram and Student Affairs on YouTube.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

March 2020: A Year In Review In the slightly redacted words of Jon Rothstein: that was March.