Penn State To Begin Issuing Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Refunds In April

Penn State students with Housing and Food Services contracts will receive prorated housing and meal plan refunds in the next few weeks, the university announced Wednesday morning.

Students who didn’t return to campus for Penn State’s remote learning period should receive their refunds in the first week of April, while refunds for students who left campus following the switch to remote learning will be processed starting April 13.

To find your refund, log into LionPATH and head into “My Finances.” Make your way to “My Payments” and expand the window to see if you’ve got any fat credits from the university waiting for you.

Students will receive prorated refunds for their spring on-campus housing charges and the base cost of their campus meal plans. Any unspent dining dollars will also be refunded. LionCash balances, however, will roll over into the next semester.

Additionally, any student living off-campus who had purchased a campus meal plan will receive a prorated refund. Students with commuter meal plans, which don’t have a base cost, will see unspent dining dollars refunded.

Earlier in March, President Eric Barron announced the prorated refunds will cost Penn State an estimated $40 million in auxiliary revenue.

