Penn State To Return Estimated $40 Million In Housing Refunds To Students

By Jim Davidson
3/19/20 12:37 pm

University President Eric Barron explained to the Penn State Board of Trustees via conference call Thursday that the prorated housing and meal point refunds the university will offer to students will cost Penn State an estimated $40 million in auxiliary revenue.

The university announced Monday that it would provide prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain the current virtual period poses. More than 6,000 people signed a petition requesting that Penn State refund housing and meal point costs due to the university’s announcement that online instruction would continue for the remainder of the semester.

Barron did not provide more details as to how these refunds would be organized or presented.

When student trustee Bryan Culler asked Barron specifically about the refunds, Barron said that the university would only offer refunds for the housing for which it is responsible.

Barron said that the university was “trying to work with people to be helpful” when it came to students seeking refunds or compensations from off-campus living options.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

