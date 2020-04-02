Lion Ambassadors To Host Virtual Meetings For Prospective Students

Many high school students are facing the difficulty of choosing their college without the usual step of an accepted students day or one last campus visit, as schools around the country have canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors are responding to this problem by offering Zoom video chat sessions to prospective students making the all-important life decision of where to spend the next four years.

These Zoom meetings will offer students the chance to ask questions about life at Penn State that they would normally bring to an on-campus tour.

The sessions will be tailored to the student’s potential interests and major while also covering the general information that would normally be included in a campus tour.

Prospective and accepted students can sign up for a Zoom call three days in advance of their desired date here.

About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

