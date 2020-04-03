Reliving Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Top Five Goals Of 2020
Penn State men’s lacrosse may have seen its season abruptly cut short, but the Nittany Lions’ seven games were still enough for some highlight-reel worthy moments.
Penn State racked up a whopping 121 goals in its seven games this season en route to an impressive 5-2 record. Its only two losses came in high-scoring affairs against then-No. 3 Yale (a 12-10 defeat) and then-No. 7 Cornell (an 18-17 defeat).
Without further ado, here are the Nittany Lions’ top five goals from their 2020 campaign.
Honorable Mention: Gerard Arceri vs. Villanova
With so many scores to choose from, we’d be remiss not to include at least one honorable mention. Gerard Arceri took advantage of a face-off win versus the Wildcats to go coast-to-coast against Villanova.
The whole play lasted just eight seconds, allowing the senior to put Penn State up 8-4 completely unassisted.
#5: Dylan Foulds vs. Villanova
Dylan Foulds enters the list with another impressive highlight from the Nittany Lions’ week-one victory over Villanova.
Known to some as the Assist King, Grant Ament found Foulds on the breakaway with a clean behind-the-back pass. Despite the challenge presented by such a play, Foulds made no mistake on the finish.
#4: Mac O’Keefe vs. Yale
Mac O’Keefe got the Nittany Lions on the board against Yale, shrugging off many different challenges en route to a lethal shot from point-blank range. The bonafide star forced the turnover, scooped the ball, and beat the goalie in one fell swoop.
O’Keefe’s goal leveled the score at 1-1, but Penn State eventually fell to the Bulldogs.
#3: Mac O’Keefe vs. Penn
O’Keefe may have finished the game-winning strike against Penn, but it was Jack Kelly’s hustle that made this play into a top-five highlight.
Kelly tracked down the ground ball, avoided a crunching challenge from Ben Bedard, and found O’Keefe to improve provide Penn State with a 4-1 lead. The advantage would prove true and result in yet another victory over a top-10 ranked team.
#2: Mac O’Keefe vs. Lafayette
O’Keefe finds himself on the list for a third time thanks to his clinical finish in Penn State’s season-opening win over Lafayette.
Ament was the star of this play. The star dished out another one of his trademark behind-the-back passes to O’Keefe, further reminding fans just how strong their connection is. The Ament-O’Keefe duo didn’t disappoint all (shortened) season long.
#1: Jack Kelly vs. Penn
Jack Kelly had quite the game against Penn, and his hustle in the build-up to O’Keefe’s game-winning goal against the Quakers wasn’t the only highlight of the contest.
Kelly grabs the top spot on this list thanks to his moment of individual brilliance. The junior grabbed his own rebound before firing a close-range shot through his legs to catch Penn’s defense completely off-guard. Not too shabby, eh?
