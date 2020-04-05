PSU news by
THON Announces 2021 Executive Committee

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/5/20 4:35 pm

Although THON 2020 wrapped up just six weeks ago, the organization already has its sights set on its upcoming fundraising year.

Executive Director Katie Solomon, who was appointed to the position back in March, took her first steps toward 2021’s campaign by filling out her executive committee.

The THON 2021 Executive Committee features:

  • Communications Director Conor Barber
  • Dancer Relations Director Nick Vicodomini
  • Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell
  • Development Director Aidan Cliff
  • Entertainment Director Emily Scott
  • Family Relations Director Annie Papandreas
  • Finance Director Madison Hayes
  • Hospitality Director Adam Pembelton
  • Merchandise Director Sammy Papik
  • OPPerations Director Lindsay Traino
  • Public Relations Director Sam Koon
  • Event Safety Director Emily Johnson
  • Fundraising Safety Director Kate Colgan
  • Special Events Director Brian Seitz
  • Supply Logistics Director Nate Wilson
  • Technology Director Andy Donato

Although the next few months will be pretty quiet for THON, the organization should announce when THON 2021 will take place in the coming weeks.

Congratulations to all who were selected!

