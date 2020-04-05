THON Announces 2021 Executive Committee

Although THON 2020 wrapped up just six weeks ago, the organization already has its sights set on its upcoming fundraising year.

Executive Director Katie Solomon, who was appointed to the position back in March, took her first steps toward 2021’s campaign by filling out her executive committee.

We are excited to announce the THON 2021 Executive Committee! We are eager to see your leadership and dedication take flight this year and beyond, For The Kids. pic.twitter.com/omfTCjqteP — Penn State THON (@THON) April 5, 2020

The THON 2021 Executive Committee features:

Communications Director Conor Barber

Dancer Relations Director Nick Vicodomini

Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell

Development Director Aidan Cliff

Entertainment Director Emily Scott

Family Relations Director Annie Papandreas

Finance Director Madison Hayes

Hospitality Director Adam Pembelton

Merchandise Director Sammy Papik

OPPerations Director Lindsay Traino

Public Relations Director Sam Koon

Event Safety Director Emily Johnson

Fundraising Safety Director Kate Colgan

Special Events Director Brian Seitz

Supply Logistics Director Nate Wilson

Technology Director Andy Donato

Although the next few months will be pretty quiet for THON, the organization should announce when THON 2021 will take place in the coming weeks.

Congratulations to all who were selected!

