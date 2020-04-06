PSU news by
Reports: Mac Hippenhammer Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Mikey Mandarino
4/6/20 4:13 am

Dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal over the weekend.

The story was first reported by Rivals, and it was also picked up by NBC Sports.

Hippenhammer, who played both football and baseball during his time at Penn State, wasn’t listed on the football program’s updated 2020 roster. Head coach James Franklin confirmed that the wide receiver would shift his attentions to playing for Rob Cooper’s baseball program full-time going forward.

The junior from Fort Wayne, Indiana mostly served as a reserve wide receiver, but he also returned punts at times for Franklin’s team. Hippenhammer totaled seven receptions for 118 yards over the past two seasons, and he made his first and only touchdown catch in Penn State’s 51-6 victory over Pitt in 2018.

On the baseball diamond, Hippenhammer can play in both the outfield and the infield. He posted a .214 batting average (9-for-42) at the plate during Penn State baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season. Although he didn’t hit a home run this year, Hippenhammer drove in eight runs and was a reliable defender with just three errors in 13 games. His career batting average with Penn State currently stands at .249, and the switch-hitter’s eight RBIs in 13 games matched his total output from 39 appearances throughout the 2019 season.

It’s unclear whether or not Hippenhammer is in the portal as a football player, baseball player, or both — but his remaining eligibility differs in each sport. Since the NCAA will grant spring sport athletes an additional season of eligibility, Hippenhammer has two more years of baseball eligibility to work with. He, however, only has one year of football eligibility left.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

