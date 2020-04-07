Meet The Penn State Student Making The Most Of His Zoom Lectures

If you could take your online classes anywhere in the world, where would you be?

Penn State sophomore Aaron Wiedemer decided to take that question to a whole new level now that he’s free to go wherever class takes him thanks to modern technology (read: Zoom).

Instead of huddling up in an empty corner of his room for his classes like most students, Wiedemer finds creative themes using hats and virtual backgrounds for each day of his Zoom classes. He says he’s found that adding a little bit of humor into lectures makes the transition to online learning a bit less stressful for both himself and his classmates.

“This whole situation is really strange and it’s just kinda fun to bring a little levity to a global pandemic,” Wiedemer said.

Some of his best work includes wearing a straw hat in the Caribbean isles, a squid hat deep under the ocean, and Mickey Mouse ears in front of Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle.

“It’s really funny when I open up Zoom with a squid on my head and everyone laughs, but then just keeping it on and having a perfectly normal class is what gets me,” Wiedemer said. “Like, I still have a giant squid on my head but everyone acts like it’s normal…It just makes me giggle.”

Wiedemer plans to continue making others smile through the semester with more of his imaginative ensembles. With countless classes remaining and an entire closet at his disposal, who knows what he might throw together next.

You can follow along with Wiedemer’s day-to-day shenanigans on Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Below, you’ll find a few of his greatest ensembles so far this semester for your viewing pleasure.

The coronavirus may have canceled sports for the foreseeable future, but nothing is stopping you from living it up in the Beaver Stadium student section during lecture.

Your professor might tell you not to cook during lecture, but nothing’s stopping you from listening in from Bon Appétit’s kitchen.

Go Phils, baby.

Is Aaron taking HORT 101? Does he just love a good ol’ fashioned home garden? The world may never know.

Finding your inner princess with Zoom is easier than you’d think.

About the Author

Meredith Lea Meredith “Deedle” Lea is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. You can find her hanging out with her ZTA sisters, eating Canyon pizza, or playing the saxophone somewhere in the Blue Band. Follow her on instagram @meredee.lea or on twitter @meredeed.

