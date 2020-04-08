Sokolov-Miller Family Financial & Life Skills Center Continuing To Offer Services

The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center is among the many resources for students that is still available online, even during the coronavirus pandemic’s remote learning period.

The center is located on campus in the Grange Building, and it provides students with money management assistance. Classes are designed to enhance students’ understanding of earning, saving and investing, spending, borrowing, and protecting, the five principles of financial literacy. Instruction is typically provided by staff and student ambassadors who provide peer-to-peer financial education and resources.

Programs had already been created online for students at Commonwealth campuses to use remotely. These programs include bi-monthly webinars, self-study modules of 27 different topics in financial literacy, and an online mentoring program.

“The center was perfectly positioned to continue to deliver these programs and smoothly transition to a remote delivery for the in-person scheduled classes and one-on-one personal consultations with students.” Director Daad Adel Rizk said.

Given the current circumstances, the department has ensured that students are able to Zoom into classes or schedule meetings online. With April being Financial Literacy Month, the center has actually seen an increase in demand for their online services since the remote period began.

If you’re interested in learning how to manage money instead of wasting it on online shopping or food, activities offered by the center can be found here.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana is a true freshman, who is studying public relations. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

