Four-Star Safety Jaylen Reed Commits To Penn State

Penn State football added its first defensive prospect to its recruiting class of 2021 with Jaylen Reed’s commitment on Thursday night. The four-star safety announced his decision with a video on his Twitter.

Home is where the heart is..



No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over



Blessed to be in the position i’m in..



C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/n5MrouPycR — Jaylen Reed (@JaylenReed20) April 9, 2020

Reed is ranked as the 10th-best safety in the country and the eighth-best player from his home state of Michigan according to 247sports, as he received offers from several top-tier football programs. The Detroit native picked the Nittany Lions over Georgia, Michigan State, USC, and Arkansas, among others.

During his junior season at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Reed record an interception, eight forced fumbles, 119 tackles, and 11 tackles for loss. He comes in at 6’0″, 190 pounds, and will add some much-needed depth to Penn State’s secondary over the course of the next few seasons.

Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks hails from Detroit and attended the same high school as Reed before playing cornerback for Central Michigan.

Time will tell if Reed’s commitment helps Banks and the rest of Penn State’s coaches bring more Detroit prospects to Happy Valley, as the Nittany Lions are also in the mix to add brothers Kobe and Kalen King to their class of 2021. The pair of defensive stars are currently juniors at Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

Kobe is rated as a three-star inside linebacker, while Kalen is a four-star cornerback. Kalen is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, April 10, while his brother has yet to announce when he will make his decision.

While the Nittany Lions may be picking up some serious defensive talent in the near future along with Reed, check out his highlights from his junior season of high school football.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

A Burning Desire To Help: Penn State Women’s Hockey Alum & Med School Student Finding Ways To Support Coronavirus Fight “There are many people in my community giving and helping others. Seeing the effects of those acts of kindness makes me believe that they are the key to helping the country and the world get through this.”