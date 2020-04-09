Yetur Gross-Matos To Virtually Participate In 2020 NFL Draft

Yetur Gross-Matos is set to be one of 58 draft prospects who will participate in the now-virtual 2020 NFL Draft beginning on April 23.

The NFL announced that its draft will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. The draft was originally scheduled to take place live from Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/qPGsp5uHDH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2020

All teams will have to make their selections from home, as no access to team facilities is allowed.

“Accordingly, all clubs should dedicate their personnel and technology resources toward preparing for a fully virtual Draft, with personnel in separate locations,” a memo released by the NFL stated. “Our staff in Events, Football Operations, Information Technology and the Management Council will be in contact with each Club and remains fully available to answer questions or assist in your preparations.”

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how Gross-Matos and other draft prospects will actually participate in this virtual format. The NFL has partnered with EA Sports — the developer of the popular “Madden” video game — to have virtual models of each player that gets selected. Each prospect will also get a chance to donate $2,500 towards a high school football program of their choice.

Gross-Matos is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after totaling 111 tackles, 36.5 stops for a loss of yardage, and nine sacks in his three-year career with Penn State football. He blossomed into one of the Big Ten’s top defensive ends under the direction of position coach Sean Spencer, who left Penn State after six seasons to take the New York Giants’ defensive line coaching position.

