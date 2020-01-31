Report: Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer Leaving Penn State Football To Join New York Giants

Penn State football defensive line coach, associate head coach, and run-game coordinator Sean Spencer is reportedly leaving the team to join the New York Giants for the same job, according to the Centre Daily Times‘ Jon Sauber.

NFL sources including SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano and NJ.com’s Matt Lombardo also echoed reports of Spencer’s departure from the Nittany Lions.

Spencer is now the fourth coach to leave the team this offseason and the first from the defensive side of the ball. Back in December, former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne became Old Dominion’s head coach, while former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover parted ways with the team. Former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker became West Virginia’s offensive coordinator earlier in January.

His efforts ultimately produced a dominant defensive line throughout his tenure, especially in 2019. Standout defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is a bonafide first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, while others such as Robert Windsor and Shaka Toney, who combined for 81 total tackles and 10 sacks, produced impressive results this season.

Spencer first joined the Nittany Lions in 2014 as defensive line coach before earning two additional titles, associate head coach and run-game coordinator, in 2018.

At this point in time, it’s unclear who Penn State will attempt to replace Spencer’s role with. Currently, he’s still listed as a member of the team’s coaching staff on its website.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

