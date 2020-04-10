Robert Windsor’s High Motor, Agility Make Him Late-Round Hopeful In NFL Draft

Robert Windsor finished his four-year Penn State football career with a Cotton Bowl victory over the Memphis Tigers. He was a contributor to a team that won two bowl games, the 2017 Fiesta Bowl and the previously mentioned 2019 Cotton Bowl, during his time wearing blue and white.

Windsor broke out as a real difference-maker during his junior season –totaling 38 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks — en route to being named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press. In his senior season, Windsor picked up more All-Big Ten honors — second-team All-Big Ten (Associated Press) and third-team All-Big Ten (conference coaches).

The 23-year old defensive tackle is currently projected to be a late-round pick is the 2020 NFL Draft. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson’s most recent mock draft has Windsor being selected in the seventh round with the No. 215 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Windsor is stout at the point of attack, and he’s not easily moved off the line of scrimmage,” Wilson said. “He plays with a high motor and never gives up on a play.”

In addition to the high motor that he plays with, Windsor is extremely agile for a player his size. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Windsor’s 4.44-second 20-yard shuttle time ranked eighth among all defensive lineman.

One of the knocks on Windsor is his size, as his 6’3″, 290-pound stature is on the smaller side for his position. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein cited Windsor’s size as a major concern.

“Undersized interior linemen without a great pass rush have a hard time sticking around for long so he’ll need to get bigger and better with his hands to have a shot at making a team,” Zierlein explained.

Zierlein did go on to praise Windsor for his motor, play strength to win one-on-one blocks, and his “above-average agility once inside the pocket.” Zierlein’s prospect grade on Windsor is a 5.46, which equates to an undrafted player who would be a priority for teams to sign following the draft.

Despite Zierlein’s undrafted grade on Windsor, Pro Football Network’s Neal Driscoll joins Wilson as another draft analyst who has Windsor being selected in the seventh round. Driscoll has the Nittany Lion being selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 237 overall pick.

One of Windsor’s best games in a Penn State uniform came in his final season in a 17-12 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes. In that game, Windsor totaled six tackles, 2.5 of them for a loss, and 1.5 sacks in what was a disruptive performance by the senior defensive tackle.

Windsor leaves Penn State with 120 total tackles, 19 for a loss, and 13 sacks in his four-year career. While there are certainly valid concerns about his size, whichever team selects Windsor will receive a gritty player who gives it his all on every single play.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

