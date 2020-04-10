Twin Brothers, Defensive Prospects Kalen And Kobe King Commit To Penn State
Stay hot, James Franklin!
The Nittany Lions have now added three defensive prospects to their recruiting class of 2021 in less than 24 hours. On top of four-star safety Jaylen Reed, twin brothers and fellow Detroit natives Kalen and Kobe King both committed to Franklin’s program on Friday afternoon.
The pair announced their decision on 247sports’ YouTube live stream and had on Michigan and Michigan State shirts before revealing their true allegiance to the Nittany Lions.
Kalen is a four-star cornerback who’s ranked as the 10th-best player from Michigan on 247sports. The 5’11”, 170-pound cover man released his top seven last week in which Michigan, Iowa, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Missouri joined Penn State on the list. The Nittany Lions had emerged as a favorite to earn a commitment from him and his brother during the past few months of the recruiting process.
Kobe, on the other hand, is ranked as the 13th-best player from Michigan according to 247sports. The three-star prospect is also considered the 20th-best inside linebacker in the country. He picked Penn State over Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, among others.
The pair both had impressive junior seasons at Cass Technical High School in Detroit this past fall. Kalen was considered a lockdown corner last season, and has the potential to do the same at the next level with the Nittany Lions.
Kobe comes in at 6’1″, 223 pounds and has impressive speed and strength that will likely add some serious value to Brent Pry’s linebacker unit. Pair his athleticism with his size, and King could play some meaningful snaps early in his Nittany Lion career.
On top of these twin defensive talents, the Nittany Lions are also heavily favored to gain a commitment from four-star safety Zakee Wheatley. He’s scheduled to announce his decision at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Until then, though, check out highlights from Kobe and Kalen’s junior seasons of high school football.
