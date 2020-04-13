Blue & White Society To Hold Annual ‘PS i(heart)U’ Week Virtually

No one loves Penn State like Penn State loves Penn State — even during the remote learning period. The Blue & White Society will hold its tenth annual PS i(heart)U week virtually from April 13-April 18.

The week-long event will feature a slew of virtual events, webinars, panels, and speakers for Penn State students and alumni alike to enjoy. The week emphasizes showing off school spirit, and “each day brings a new opportunity to share how you love Penn State.”

PSi<3U Week is here! Starting tomorrow, we’ve got awesome virtual events coming your way. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/S7DtFiJvBA — BWSpsu (@BWSpsu) April 12, 2020

The week will officially kick at noon on Monday, April 13 with a “State of State” address by student caregiver Mackenzie Anderson. Here are some of the other events you can look forward to during the week:

Monday, April 13

12 p.m.: State of State speaker Mackenzie Anderson will speak on her experiences as a student caregiver on Zoom and Facebook live.

6:30-10:30 p.m.: “Socially Not-So-Distant” virtual alumni chat with NASCAR Media Ventures’ Morgan Giannone, hosted on Instagram via @bwspsu.

Tuesday, April 14

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Hire Big10+ virtual career fair, giving students the opportunity to talk with employers from across the nation via online video chat.

12 p.m.: PSAA webinar with Sandy Barbour. Barbour will join Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford to speak on the cancellation of winter and spring sports.

6:30 p.m: PSiheartFitness, a live-streamed fitness class hosted with Campus Recreation on instagram via @bwspsu.

Wednesday, April 15

9 a.m.: Coffee hour with Paul Clifford and UPUA president Laura McKinney.

6 p.m.: Virtual trivia night, co-hosted by the Lion Ambassadors on Instagram Live.

Thursday, April 16

12 p.m.: Live “Tailgate Favorites” cooking demo, hosted by Jennifer Meengs via Facebook Live and Zoom Webinar.

6 p.m.: Strength fitness class with Penn State basketball strength coach Greg Miskinis.

Friday, April 17

12 p.m.: State of State speaker Divya Pant will speak on her experiences as an international student on Facebook Live and Zoom.

8 p.m.: Netflix watch party featuring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, via the Netflix Watch Party Google Chrome extension.

Saturday, April 18

1 p.m.: Letterman Panel hosted by PSAA, featuring Q&A with Penn State football greats Tom Pancoast, Freddie Scott, Lee Rubin, and Jim Belson.

More information and a comprehensive list of events is available on the Blue & White society’s Twitter page.

