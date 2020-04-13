Death By Chocolate Crowned Champion In Creamery’s Flavor Madness Bracket

The Berkey Creamery’s famous Death By Chocolate flavor has edged out Grilled Stickies in the final round of this year’s Flavor Madness tournament.

The finals were close but your Scoop Champion reign continues with Death by Chocolate! Enjoy a special online discount this week of $1 off all Death By Chocolate pints. Use code SCOOPCHAMP at checkout. Thank you to all who voted!



The annual competition has ice cream fans vote on their favorite flavors in head-to-head matchups. In doing so, they’re entered in a drawing to win a few pints shipped to their front door.

Death By Chocolate took down Chocolate Marshmallow, Peachy Paterno, Bittersweet Mint, and Grilled Stickies en route to a title. However, the popular flavor is no stranger to victory. It won the bracket in 2019 and 2017 as well.

In celebration of the tournament and Death By Chocolate’s big win, the Creamery is offering an online discount of $1 off Death By Chocolate pints. To cash in on the offer, use the code “SCOOPCHAMP” at checkout when ordering online through Friday, April 17.

The Creamery thanks all who participated in this year’s Flavor Madness. The contest is a reminder that even in these trying times, we all scream vote for ice cream.

