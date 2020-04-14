Penn Staters Encouraged To Get Moving In National Recreation Movement
Penn State Campus Recreation is encouraging students, faculty, staff, and alumni to participate in the 2020 Recreation Movement initiative, which hopes to help folks get off the couch and get moving amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal of the initiative is to have participants log 5,000,000 minutes of activity during this spring. So far, universities have combined for around 254,000 minutes.
Participants competing in the challenge will have access to online workout classes from over 40 universities and can log their active minutes for Penn State.
Penn State currently ranks ninth in the nation and is the only Big Ten school in the top 25. The closest conference rival, Rutgers, is currently pegged at No. 27.
Participants can sign up here using their Penn State account. After attending a workout class, minutes will be logged and added to the university’s total.
“The Recreation Movement is all about staying active together, even when we’re apart,” its website reads. “So take a class, complete a daily challenge, move in your own way and show everyone how you #RecAtHome on TikTok during these unprecedented times!”
If students are unable to attend the live Penn State workout classes, Campus Rec is encouraging them to access classes from other universities.
