Penn Staters Encouraged To Get Moving In National Recreation Movement

Penn State Campus Recreation is encouraging students, faculty, staff, and alumni to participate in the 2020 Recreation Movement initiative, which hopes to help folks get off the couch and get moving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the initiative is to have participants log 5,000,000 minutes of activity during this spring. So far, universities have combined for around 254,000 minutes.

Can't make it to one of our live classes? Visit https://t.co/ZsFdKeHcu2 and register with your PSU email for access to fitness classes from over 40 universities around the country! #recmovement #pennstate #caampusrecreation #weare #psu pic.twitter.com/S7SW3sQb7Z — Penn State Campus Recreation (@PennStateCRec) April 10, 2020

Participants competing in the challenge will have access to online workout classes from over 40 universities and can log their active minutes for Penn State.

Penn State currently ranks ninth in the nation and is the only Big Ten school in the top 25. The closest conference rival, Rutgers, is currently pegged at No. 27.

Participants can sign up here using their Penn State account. After attending a workout class, minutes will be logged and added to the university’s total.

“The Recreation Movement is all about staying active together, even when we’re apart,” its website reads. “So take a class, complete a daily challenge, move in your own way and show everyone how you #RecAtHome on TikTok during these unprecedented times!”

If students are unable to attend the live Penn State workout classes, Campus Rec is encouraging them to access classes from other universities.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.