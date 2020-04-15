The Best Penn State Face Masks

If there’s any quality that Penn State students, fans, or alumni share, it’s pride. Even as our world continues goes through unprecedented time, Penn Staters are still coming together to show their unity.

As new guidelines have come out, the CDC has begun recommending that everyone now wears a mask when leaving their house. Like most things in life, Penn Staters were ready to take on coronavirus in their own way. Fans took to their sewing machines and created a variety of masks that they have been willing to share with us to show off.

Mark and Karen McKelvey

Courtesy of Mark McKelvey

Mark McKelvey and his wife, Karen, are two alumni proudly sporting their alma mater. The two received these masks from their neighbor, who doesn’t have any ties to Penn State, but enjoys making Penn State themed crafts for these two former Nittany Lions.

Shawn Millard

Courtesy of Shawn Millard

“The Penn State mask is a symbol of true family,” Shawn Millard said.

We couldn’t agree more. Millard asked his friend Megan Noel Moore to help create his mask. As a Penn State alum and fan, Moore happily agreed. Moore has now made more than 250 masks. Many of those masks have been donated to fire companies, cancer patients, and the elderly.

Moore has received some money in donations. That money has been put towards helping buy groceries for families in need.

Debbie Morgenroth Gross

Courtesy of Debbie Morgenroth Gross

Debbie Morgenroth Gross is proudly sporting her mask that she made at home by herself. Gross is more than just a Penn State fan, but also a 1986 graduate.

Joe Donald

Courtesy of Joe Donald

Joe Donald is a third-generation alumni who graduated in 1996.

“One could say Blue and White runs through my veins,” Donald said.

Donald’s wife began making masks for their family. One day while at the store people started commenting on Donald’s mask. He said one person even tried to buy it off him. When he got home, he shared the news with his wife. She is now making them and selling them locally with all proceeds benefitting her being able to make masks for the elderly, impoverished, and first responders free of charge.

Patti Beck Wenrick

Courtesy of Patti Beck Wenrick

Patti Beck Wenrick is a lifelong Penn Stater and works for the Alumni Association. She is planning to donate any profits made from her masks to the Student Emergency Fund.

Anonymous Penn State Fan

This mask was created by a proud Penn State parent and fan. They have been working so hard on masks that their machine ended up breaking. A new machine has been purchased and production is back on.

