Centre County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

Centre County has reported its first coronavirus-related death, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.

The patient was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and passed away there, according to a spokeswoman. At this time, no other information about the patient is available.

Centre County has now officially reported 73 confirmed positive cases, while 570 residents have tested negative. The virus has affected Pennsylvania’s Montgomery, Philadelphia, Lehigh, and Delaware counties the hardest. All four have reported at least 2,000 cases.

As of noon Friday, 29,441 confirmed coronavirus cases reside in Pennsylvania — a jump of nearly 3,000 from Thursday’s reports. The United States is currently up to 672,141 as a whole.

Centre County reported its first coronavirus case on March 20, two weeks after Pennsylvania did the same on March 6.

You can view the coronavirus’ current spread across Pennsylvania using the state’s interactive map below.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.