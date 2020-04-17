PSU news by
News » Coronavirus

Centre County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

By Matt DiSanto
4/17/20 1:06 pm

Centre County has reported its first coronavirus-related death, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.

The patient was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and passed away there, according to a spokeswoman. At this time, no other information about the patient is available.

Centre County has now officially reported 73 confirmed positive cases, while 570 residents have tested negative. The virus has affected Pennsylvania’s Montgomery, Philadelphia, Lehigh, and Delaware counties the hardest. All four have reported at least 2,000 cases.

As of noon Friday, 29,441 confirmed coronavirus cases reside in Pennsylvania — a jump of nearly 3,000 from Thursday’s reports. The United States is currently up to 672,141 as a whole.

Centre County reported its first coronavirus case on March 20, two weeks after Pennsylvania did the same on March 6.

You can view the coronavirus’ current spread across Pennsylvania using the state’s interactive map below.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

