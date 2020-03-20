Centre County’s First Case Of Coronavirus Reported
Centre County has reported its first case of coronavirus according to the Pennsylvania Heath Department’s website. Neither an exact location within the county nor information about the patient was immediately available.
There are now at least 268 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Centre County’s first reported case comes exactly two weeks after the state had its first one. Many of the reported cases in the state seem to be located outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as no counties neighboring Centre County have reported any yet.
You can take a look at the Health Department’s interactive map by county below.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Time Cut Short
However cliché the commencement speeches become, however many pictures you’re forced to pose for in front of the Lion Shrine, it all offers a sense of closure to a formative stage of life.
Osaze Osagie’s Death One Year Later
“Osaze’s death shocked and hurt our small community; it left us reeling. We are still grieving his loss and awaiting meaningful reform.”
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
Send this to a friend
Comments