News » Coronavirus

Centre County’s First Case Of Coronavirus Reported

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/20/20 12:22 pm

Centre County has reported its first case of coronavirus according to the Pennsylvania Heath Department’s website. Neither an exact location within the county nor information about the patient was immediately available.

There are now at least 268 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Centre County’s first reported case comes exactly two weeks after the state had its first one. Many of the reported cases in the state seem to be located outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as no counties neighboring Centre County have reported any yet.

You can take a look at the Health Department’s interactive map by county below.

Anthony Colucci

