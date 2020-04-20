Classic Penn State Football Games We Want To See Re-Runs Of

Sure, everyone loves watching every replays of the Marcus Allen/Grant Haley blocked field goal touchdown, Big Ten Championship, and Juwan Johnson’s epic touchdown to beat Iowa. But a program as storied and accomplished as Penn State has played countless other games to remember. From matchups during our lifetime to ones from years past, there are many Nittany Lions games we’d love to see among those being replayed on the Big Ten Network and ESPN, while we wait for sports to return.

Here are our picks for the best classic Penn State Football games we want to see re-aired.

Mikey Mandarino: 1995 Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Who wouldn’t want to see one of the greatest offenses in Penn State history cap off a perfect season in Pasadena? Kerry Collins, Ki’Jana Carter, and the high-flying Nittany Lions ran away from Oregon in the second half of the Granddaddy of Them All en route to a 38-20 victory, which is still the team’s only victory in the Rose Bowl. On top of being a Penn State victory, the game was exciting thanks to the lack of defense played. The teams combined for 931 yards of offense — including a Rose Bowl-record 456 passing yards from Ducks quarterback Danny O’Neil. Carter set the tone for a wild affair by dashing 83 yards for a touchdown on the Nittany Lions’ first play of the game.

Gabe Angieri: 2019 White Out vs. Michigan

I want to watch this game again just to see Michigan call a timeout before the first play while Mo Bamba is blasting at Beaver Stadium. That was absolute electricity and was the loudest I heard Beaver Stadium all season. On top of that, who wouldn’t want to watch Sean Clifford score four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) again? Two of those touchdowns were big plays to KJ Hamler. Any opportunity to see Hamler electrify Beaver Stadium one more time would would be an opportunity too good to pass up.

Dana Nunemacher: 2014 Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College

The 2014 Pinstripe Bowl was not a pretty game for Penn State, but a win is a win. This was Penn State’s first postseason after the bowl ban was lifted as well as James Franklin’s first bowl appearance with the Nittany Lions. I remember sitting in my grandma’s basement wearing my Pinstripe Bowl shirt. There was a lot of yelling from me throughout the game, but what I remember most was yelling inspiration to Sam Ficken as he took the team into overtime and, of course, made the final field goal needed to secure the win . I would love to see this game again because I think it’s the perfect reminder of how far Penn State has come in the past few years — I mean, look at where Ficken himself was just two years before.

Christian Hackenberg and Sam Ficken walked, so that Sean Clifford and Jordan Stout could run.

Andy Mollenauer: 2016 Overtime Win vs. Minnesota

This is one my buddy, managing editor Anthony Colucci, and I could never forget. We were the obnoxious freshmen chanting “We want Les!” making our endorsement of the then-recently-fired LSU head coach Les Miles to take James Franklin’s job (Editor’s note: I’ve owned up to it.). Of course, that was back before he turned the program around and put Penn State football back on the map. I’ll never forget the kid, evidently a huge supporter of Franklin, behind me yelling, “Hey, asshole, who even wears a winter hat in September? For the record, it was actually October.

With a walk-off touchdown by Saquon Barkley on the first play of overtime, and a historic 22-tackle performance by my all-time favorite Nittany Lion Marcus Allen, this game truly gave me something to remember from my time as a student at Penn State, and it’ll forever be one of my favorite live sports memories.

Sam Brungo: 2017 Rose Bowl vs. USC

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. Why would any Penn Stater want to put themselves through that heartbreak again? I know. I agree. It was heartbreaking. I cried after that loss, and I’m not embarrassed to say that. But that game was a milestone. As someone who lived through the dark days in 2012 as a State College local, that game was special. Although it ended in a loss, the Rose Bowl was what brought Penn State back to where it is now. It was a perfect game. It started out bad with an interception on the first drive, but then it was electric.

After Saquon Barkley’s legendary touchdown run and a few touchdowns from Chris Godwin, Penn State seemed to be in control of the game — although not for long, heartbreakingly. The game had its ups and downs and was so fun to watch. And it was more meaningful for a program that was facing grim sanctions just years before.

Will Pegler: 2013 White Out vs. Michigan

The Nittany Lions’ 2013 victory was undoubtedly the most iconic game of the Bill O’Brien era. In a game that included several missed chip shot field goals, four overtimes, and a couple of other ridiculous plays, Penn State somehow found a way to pull out the win. Christian Hackenberg managed to connect with Allen Robinson on a pass that kept the Nittany Lions alive, and a Bill Belton touchdown sealed the victory in the fourth and final overtime. While there are plenty of amazing Penn State wins to consider in the last few seasons, this victory is also certainly one to remember. I’d love to watch every single minute of this game again. Who could ever get tired of seeing Penn State beat the Wolverines?

Anthony Colucci: 1983 Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Penn State’s first national championship was a special game in college football history as the Nittany Lions knocked off No. 1 Georgia, which was led by Heisman winner Herschel Walker. The game, best known for its exciting fourth quarter where Todd Blackledge threw a 47-yard touchdown to a diving Gregg Garrity, is a special reminder of the team’s storied past that the current run has built off.

Above all, though, a replay of this game means we could experience the autonomous sensory meridian response of hearing Keith Jackson say “Going for the bundle…Touchdown!”

