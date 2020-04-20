Thank You To Onward State’s Sponsors

We would like to take this time to say thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors that help support our goal of fostering conversation within the Penn State community. As part of our Partner Program, these sponsors help support our initiatives financially and ensure we can continue telling the Penn State story and providing our readers with the best blend of content.

We especially want to encourage you to support our sponsors during this uncertain time. Consider purchasing a gift card, checking out their online stores, or just making a point to visit once you’re back in Happy Valley. Where applicable, we’ve highlighted specific ways you can be a champion for local businesses below.

Associated Realty is a property management company representing more than 350 property owners. They offer more than 1,800 rental properties in Centre County for students and non-students.

Located on the campus of the Pennsylvania State University, the Bryce Jordan Center is central Pennsylvania’s premiere entertainment facility. The 15,000+ seat arena is the only facility of its size in the region. Since its opening in 1996, the arena has hosted top-name performers in the music entertainment industry as well as family shows, sporting events, and commencements. The Bryce Jordan Center is also home to both Penn State’s men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball Teams. In addition to arena bowl events, the flexible meeting space can accommodate meetings, training sessions, conferences, trade shows, banquets and more.

The Center for the Performing Arts is looking forward to a time when we can gather together again to experience live performances. We are finalizing plans for our 20-21 performance season. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and on Facebook where you will find an abundance of arts related content and hints at the dance, touring Broadway, jazz, classical and family programming line-up coming your way.

The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State presents professional performing artists from around the world. Performances take place at Eisenhower and Schwab auditoriums on the University Park campus. The center welcomes national touring Broadway productions, classical and jazz musicians, dance companies, global music artists, family productions, and more. Tickets are discounted for University Park students.

While our retail store is closed to the public, our online site – www.pennstateclothes.com is open 24/7 and we are processing orders Monday – Friday. We have a great selection of puzzles, games, gift cards as well as cozy soft PSU lounge wear to relax in during your stay at home. We are a Penn State alumni family run business and we appreciate the incredible support during this tough time in our world. Follow us on our Facebook page and sign up for our emails to stay up to date for the newest Penn State products, special deals, and giveaways for your entire lion family. We Are… Together!

The Family Clothesline has provided Nittany Lion fans with official Penn State gear for over 30 years. Be sure to visit them the next time you’re in Happy Valley.

Foxdale Village is filled with gratitude for the dedicated staff who deliver quality care and services now and always. We feel strongly about our commitment to the health and safety of our residents, our staff and to you and want to thank you for your patience and support at this challenging time. Currently, we cannot allow visitors, but are looking forward to the future when we can welcome you to visit Foxdale Village.

Life is complicated. Retirement shouldn’t be. That’s why residents love Foxdale Village. Its naturally beautiful 23-acre campus offers the perfect backdrop for simple and comfortable living. Inside, you’ll find caring staff and residents. Outside, you’ll find mountain views, flower gardens, and well-landscaped courtyards – all just a short distance to Penn State University’s campus.

A variety of apartments is still available at some popular downtown locations. Visit GN’s website for more information.

Happy Valley Restaurants, which includes Champs Downtown and North Atherton as well as Happy Valley Brewing Company, American Ale House, Local Whiskey and The Phyrst, are proud to serve the State College community through our various restaurants and bars. During this challenging time, some of our establishments are available for pick up and delivery or you can purchase gift cards and merchandise through our websites. Visit our website for links to all of our restaurants and bars.

Champs Downtown has an online store at shop.champsdowntown.com where you can shop for various Champs merchandise. 100% of merchandise proceeds are going to staff. You can also purchase gift cards with 20% of those sales going to the staff.

Champs North Atherton has food available for pick up and delivery. During this time, there is a limited menu which can be viewed on our Facebook page. For your beverage needs, we can deliver beer and more right to the comfort of your home. We are also now selling and delivering hand sanitizer, as well as family meals that feed 4-6 people.

Local Whiskey is open for pick up and delivery. If you wish to avoid contact, we can simply set it outside for you upon your arrival. We are also offering growler fills as well as six-packs and twelve-packs to go.

At Happy Valley Brewing Company, you can pick up crowlers on Fridays between 4pm and 7pm. You can also order Chef’s Box Sets in partnership with The Chef’s Warehouse. Order by noon on Thursday for Friday pick up through shop.happyvalleybeer.com.

Take a scenic drive in the country and take advantage of CURBSIDE PICK-UP Tuesday through Saturday from 1-3pm. Just call ahead with credit card (814) 466-6373 to arrange a pick-up, or to place an order for FREE LOCAL DELIVERY ON FRIDAYS. We hope to open our tasting room and resume regular hours of operation soon!

Established in 1990, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery is a family-owned and operated business located just minutes from State College.

Your One Stop for FUN, just one mile from campus along the “N” bus route. State-of-the-art 32 lane bowling alley, arcade, billiards, full bar & restaurant menu at Northland Bowl with sit down dining and endless live entertainment at the Arena Bar & Grill down the hallway. Team Trivia, Texas Hold ‘Em, karaoke, Cheers to Art paint nights, live bands, NFL Sunday Ticket, and more. They would love to host your next birthday party, social group, or corporate event.

Otto’s Pub and Brewery and Barrel 21 Distillery offer craft beer and distilled spirits – visit their location at 2235 North Atherton for on-site pickup, or call (814) 470-1394 for delivery within a 5-mile radius. Otto’s is also offering a complete takeout food menu daily, with items ranging from basic appetizers to “Family Meals” which serve 4-6 people; see the menu here or call (814) 867-6886 for food ordering.

Otto’s is fiercely committed to quality. Their beer is handcrafted with the finest ingredients available, and their American bistro cuisine is made with fresh ingredients from local farms, wineries, and bakeries. Their brewery and restaurant are co-located and feature a family-friendly and casual atmosphere. The Barrel 21 menu offers entrees, appetizers and spirits featuring ingredients from local farms and producers, and right from their own gardens. Their craft spirits are fermented and distilled on-site, including straight bourbon and straight rye whiskeys, gin, limoncello, and more. They also offer seasonal and barrel-aged cocktails, a variety of Otto’s craft beer, and local wines. Don’t miss their happy hours and nightly specials, Sunday brunch and bloody mary bar and frequent live music.

Parkway Plaza is a 633-bed housing community located approximately one mile from Penn State campus. They pride themselves in offering residents the best value in Happy Valley.

The mission of the Penn State Alumni Association is to connect Penn State alumni to the university and to each other, to provide valued service to members of the Alumni Association, and to support the university’s mission of teaching, research, and service.

Penn State Centre Stage is the professional arm of the Penn State School of Theatre and serves as a training program for emerging theatre professionals. One of its unique attributes is that it creates collaborations between established industry professionals and theatre students from Penn State and other colleges and universities. Each Centre Stage production is created from conception to completion at Penn State using skills mastered and taught by its acclaimed theatre faculty. As a result, Penn State is one of the top-ranked universities in the country for its theatre training programs.

Penn State Federal has been serving the Penn State Community with low-cost, high-quality financial services for 60 years. Check them out for all your financial needs from savings and checking accounts to auto and mortgage loans.

Student Affairs supports and challenge students as they expand learning beyond the classroom, develop their personal and professional understanding and skills, and achieve the success they seek at Penn State and in their lives beyond. These opportunities deeply enrich the Penn State student experience and elevate the value of a Penn State degree. Student Affairs also encourage a safe and healthy living and learning environment, in which students can explore endless interests, find their niche within the large and diverse Penn State community, and form lasting relationships.

Penn State Transportation Services continues to provide campus parking access, bike facilities, and limited campus transit service for those who must still come to campus. Thank you to our campus and community medical professionals and all of the workers who continue to provide invaluable services during this difficult time. We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe and to take care of themselves and each other, and we look forward to seeing everyone on campus as soon as possible.

Penn State Transportation Services offers a variety of programs and services that make it easier to get to and around campus, including parking, shuttle service, car and bike sharing, ride-matching, fleet vehicle rentals, and driver services.

First and foremost we hope you and your Penn State families are doing well and staying safe. If you are living in your apartment we are here for you if you are having issues 24×7 to answer your calls and emails. We know how important great internet is, especially now. We are focused on making sure that it continues to work without issue. While our staff is primarily working remotely as you are, we will deploy for any network issues or outages using best practices to keep our staff and their families safe. We hope to see everyone back for fall or sooner. We will have some great options if you are living in any of the Core Spaces buildings (formerly AW & Sons) for Fall, so stay tuned. We are excited to bring many new properties online this Fall with our ever expanding fiber network and through our sister company DojoNetworks.

State College Internet has rapidly become the ISP-of-choice for Penn State Students. Why? Because our broadband Internet service is fast, reliable, and secure, and our customer service is second to none. Your search for affordable, reliable, and secure high-speed Internet service ends here!

You can support The State Theatre today by donating, renewing or becoming a member, buying gift certificates, or purchasing tickets to shows later in the year. We appreciate your support and look forward to our curtains rising again!

The State Theatre is a non-profit, performing arts center that’s mission is to entertain, enrich, educate, and inspire.

Shandygaff and JAX

The Gaff has always been a place dedicated to ensuring our customers have a good time, but a safe time. During these uncertain times we have made it a point to check in with our friends and customers to make sure they are staying safe and healthy. Although we miss our crowd we understand that their safety and health is the most important thing during this time. The Shandygaff looks forward to seeing your familiar faces soon, and we can’t wait to serve you again.

Just 1.5 miles from Penn State campus, The Retreat provides a true community environment. Expansive green space, cottage style living, award winning amenities and an outstanding established management team make choosing where to live off campus easy. Come see for yourself why so many Penn State students make The Retreat their home away from home.

Tussey Mountain is more than just the closest ski resort in the country to a major university, but a year-round outdoor destination with concerts, festivals, and activities like mini golf, go karts, batting cages, golf, and more. Tussey Mountain also offers a clean, rustic setting to host group parties and gatherings.

We miss all of our residents during these unprecedented, difficult times and hope to see you back soon. We were happy that we could offer our residents and fellow Penn Staters a break on their rents due to the university shut down and state mandated stay-at-home orders. We sincerely hope you and your families are staying safe during these trying times. WE ARE…

Since 1998, Westside Village has been proudly serving the Penn State community with their off campus housing needs. Located within walking distance to campus and downtown, WE ARE…close to everywhere you want to be!!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

UPUA, Penn State Dining Launch Mobile Ordering Survey According to UPUA’s legislation, a target pilot date for a mobile order-ahead program is slated for the fall 2020 semester.