Champs Helps Student Celebrate 21st Birthday From Home

A 21st birthday in Happy Valley means leaving frat row and entering a brand new downtown territory known to many as the bars. And while students have been stuck at home during Penn State’s remote learning period, many have needed to find new ways to celebrate without the luxury of being minutes away from iconic State College bars.

In an ideal world, Penn State junior Charlotte Reed would’ve rung in her 21st trip around the sun at Champs Downtown with all the Dirty Sprites in the world. Sadly, she’ll need to celebrate in-person at a later date.

“Last year, I waited outside for six hours when the Jonas Brothers came for their surprise concert,” Reed said. “I only saw them for half a second, but the videos I saw from inside Champs are why I can’t wait to go.”

Reed figured she’d do what any angsty college student would do when missing their 21st and voice her displeasure on Twitter. When Champs saw her call for help, it decided to step in and help her celebrate as best it could.

DM your address and we’ll send you a bday present https://t.co/2W9k8kD0Ht — Champs Downtown (@ChampsPennState) April 11, 2020

“I honestly just thought they would like my tweet, but I was surprised when they tweeted me back,” Reed said. “I didn’t think they really responded to many people. So when they told me to DM them with my address, I was kind of shocked they would send me something.”

When she opened the package a few days later, she had no idea what to expect. A shot glass with the Champs logo? Some of the bar’s signature graphic t-shirts? Maybe even a Dirty Sprite in a to-go cup?

Lo and behold, inside the box was a white t-shirt with “Champs” printed in rainbow balloon letters. How festive!

Although she couldn’t wear it for her actual birthday, Reed will be sure to keep it on-hand when she (hopefully) celebrates her half birthday with all her friends in October.

“When the package arrived, my dad told me, ‘Your favorite birthday present is here!’” Reed recalled. “I took pictures right away and showed my friends.”

Now with her Champs-branded swag, Reed can hopefully celebrate at home for the foreseeable future. Heck, even throw in a homemade Dirty Sprite to spice up the party!

