Make Your Own State College Bar Drinks
As federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic send people indoors, many Penn State students missing school will find themselves with more time than they know what to do with.
Earlier this week, announced by Governor Tom Wolf announced an extension of Pennsylvania’s shutdown measures to include nonessential businesses and other activities throughout the entire state. As a result, State College bars have closed their doors to patrons until at least March 31.
In case social distancing has made you reminiscent of better days when you could walk into a bar and grab a Dirty Sprite, we have some good news for you. Here are the recipes to a few State College favorites — and by favorites, we mean alcoholic drinks.
If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well have a little fun while you’re at it (*wink, wink*). Here are some versions of favorites that you can recreate at home — assuming you already have the ingredients now that the liquor stores are closed.
Café Tea
- 1/2 oz. rum
- 1/2 oz. vodka
- 1/2 oz. gin
- 1/2 oz. tequila
- 1/2 oz. triple sec
- 1 oz. sweet and sour Mix
- 1 oz. soda
- A sunny day and an available aux
Champs’ Dirty Sprite
- 1 part Grape Pucker
- 1 part Grape Smirnoff
- 1/2 part Blue Curacao
- Sprite
- Cranberry mix
- Plenty of styrofoam cups
The Phyrst’s Mitch-a-Paloozas
- 1 part grapefruit vodka
- 1 part Sourz
- Sprite
- Live music every night of the week
Doggie’s Pub’s Release Valves
- 1 oz. of rum
- 1/2 ox. of vodka
- Splash of pineapple juice
- Splash of grenadine
Saloon’s Monkey Boy
- 1 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. gin
- 1 oz. rum
- 1 oz. triple sec
- 1 oz. schnapps (flavor of your choosing)
- Sourz
- Sprite
Remember to drink responsibly, Penn Staters!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester
Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.
Goodbyes You Weren’t Ready For & Won’t Get To Say
So much was left undone for the Class of 2020. And moving on to the next stage of life seems as frightening as ever.
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
Send this to a friend
Comments