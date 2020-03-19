Make Your Own State College Bar Drinks

As federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic send people indoors, many Penn State students missing school will find themselves with more time than they know what to do with.

Earlier this week, announced by Governor Tom Wolf announced an extension of Pennsylvania’s shutdown measures to include nonessential businesses and other activities throughout the entire state. As a result, State College bars have closed their doors to patrons until at least March 31.

In case social distancing has made you reminiscent of better days when you could walk into a bar and grab a Dirty Sprite, we have some good news for you. Here are the recipes to a few State College favorites — and by favorites, we mean alcoholic drinks.

If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well have a little fun while you’re at it (*wink, wink*). Here are some versions of favorites that you can recreate at home — assuming you already have the ingredients now that the liquor stores are closed.

Café Tea

1/2 oz. rum

1/2 oz. vodka

1/2 oz. gin

1/2 oz. tequila

1/2 oz. triple sec

1 oz. sweet and sour Mix

1 oz. soda

A sunny day and an available aux

Champs’ Dirty Sprite

1 part Grape Pucker

1 part Grape Smirnoff

1/2 part Blue Curacao

Sprite

Cranberry mix

Plenty of styrofoam cups

The Phyrst’s Mitch-a-Paloozas

1 part grapefruit vodka

1 part Sourz

Sprite

Live music every night of the week

Doggie’s Pub’s Release Valves

1 oz. of rum

1/2 ox. of vodka

Splash of pineapple juice

Splash of grenadine

Saloon’s Monkey Boy

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. gin

1 oz. rum

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. schnapps (flavor of your choosing)

Sourz

Sprite

Remember to drink responsibly, Penn Staters!

