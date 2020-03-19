PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Make Your Own State College Bar Drinks

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
3/19/20 4:01 am

As federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic send people indoors, many Penn State students missing school will find themselves with more time than they know what to do with.

Earlier this week, announced by Governor Tom Wolf announced an extension of Pennsylvania’s shutdown measures to include nonessential businesses and other activities throughout the entire state. As a result, State College bars have closed their doors to patrons until at least March 31.

In case social distancing has made you reminiscent of better days when you could walk into a bar and grab a Dirty Sprite, we have some good news for you. Here are the recipes to a few State College favorites — and by favorites, we mean alcoholic drinks.

If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well have a little fun while you’re at it (*wink, wink*). Here are some versions of favorites that you can recreate at home — assuming you already have the ingredients now that the liquor stores are closed.

Café Tea

  • 1/2 oz. rum
  • 1/2 oz. vodka
  • 1/2 oz. gin
  • 1/2 oz. tequila
  • 1/2 oz. triple sec
  • 1 oz. sweet and sour Mix
  • 1 oz. soda
  • A sunny day and an available aux

Champs’ Dirty Sprite

  • 1 part Grape Pucker
  • 1 part Grape Smirnoff
  • 1/2 part Blue Curacao
  • Sprite
  • Cranberry mix
  • Plenty of styrofoam cups

The Phyrst’s Mitch-a-Paloozas

  • 1 part grapefruit vodka
  • 1 part Sourz
  • Sprite
  • Live music every night of the week

Doggie’s Pub’s Release Valves

  • 1 oz. of rum
  • 1/2 ox. of vodka
  • Splash of pineapple juice
  • Splash of grenadine

Saloon’s Monkey Boy

  • 1 oz. vodka
  • 1 oz. gin
  • 1 oz. rum
  • 1 oz. triple sec
  • 1 oz. schnapps (flavor of your choosing)
  • Sourz
  • Sprite

Remember to drink responsibly, Penn Staters!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Emma

What Are Penn Staters Grubhub-ing?

We reached out to Grubhub for answers to the questions that have been stirring at the top of our minds, and likely yours as well.

Stage West Strives To Stick Around Longer Than Most

‘Irish’ Drinks For Your State Patty’s Weekend

Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester

Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.

Goodbyes You Weren’t Ready For & Won’t Get To Say

So much was left undone for the Class of 2020. And moving on to the next stage of life seems as frightening as ever.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend