Penn State Homecoming To Host Online Legacy Celebration Starting April 22

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Frankie Marzano
4/21/20 4:04 am

Penn State Homecoming will host this year’s annual Legacy Celebration online while students are at home during the university’s remote learning period. The celebration will kick off on Wednesday, April 22 and stretch to Friday, April 24, featuring various events on the organization’s social media accounts.

The highlight of the week’s festivities is arguably Homecoming’s logo reveal at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The reveal would typically take place during Penn State football’s spring Blue-White game, but that was ultimately canceled back in March.

Homecoming’s festivities are broken up into Alumni Day, Senior Day, and Logo Reveal day, respectively occurring on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They’ll feature a slew of events including a video contest, bingo boards, merchandise reveals, and guest speakers.

This week will mark Penn State Homecoming’s 10th annual Legacy Celebration in preparation for its 101st homecoming celebration. The full itinerary for the three-day Legacy Celebration and links to Penn State Homecoming’s social media accounts can be found here.

Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY.

