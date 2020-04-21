Penn State Homecoming To Host Online Legacy Celebration Starting April 22

Penn State Homecoming will host this year’s annual Legacy Celebration online while students are at home during the university’s remote learning period. The celebration will kick off on Wednesday, April 22 and stretch to Friday, April 24, featuring various events on the organization’s social media accounts.

Penn State Homecoming’s annual Legacy Celebration will be taking place THIS WEEK, April 22nd-24th! Keep an eye out for lots of virtual ways to celebrate with us! pic.twitter.com/8hzkyyMm61 — PSU Homecoming (@PSUHOMECOMING) April 20, 2020

The highlight of the week’s festivities is arguably Homecoming’s logo reveal at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The reveal would typically take place during Penn State football’s spring Blue-White game, but that was ultimately canceled back in March.

Homecoming’s festivities are broken up into Alumni Day, Senior Day, and Logo Reveal day, respectively occurring on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They’ll feature a slew of events including a video contest, bingo boards, merchandise reveals, and guest speakers.

This week will mark Penn State Homecoming’s 10th annual Legacy Celebration in preparation for its 101st homecoming celebration. The full itinerary for the three-day Legacy Celebration and links to Penn State Homecoming’s social media accounts can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness “Beauty is just so much more than what you look like…No one or no circumstance or no authority or no media can tell you what beauty is.”