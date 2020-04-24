KJ Hamler Drafted No. 46 Overall By Denver Broncos

Penn State football wide receiver KJ Hamler’s NFL dream came true Friday night when the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of this year’s draft.

JUST IN: With the 46th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select… KJ Hamler!! pic.twitter.com/HeDu82TYHI — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

The speedy wide receiver was voted second-team All Big Ten by the conference’s coaches, media, and Associated Press following his sophomore season and decided to forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Over his two-year career in Happy Valley, Hamler totaled 96 receptions for 1,658 yards and 14 total touchdowns (13 receiving, one rushing).

During his sophomore season, Hamler emerged as Sean Clifford’s clear-cut number one target, as he led the team in pretty much every receiving category — 56 receptions, 904 yards, and eight touchdowns. His best game that season came under white out conditions when he hauled in six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on the big stage that is the Penn State White Out.

While with Penn State, the 5’9″ Pontiac, Michigan native established himself as one of the most explosive playmakers in college football, both as a receiver and returner. Time and time again Hamler would make opposing defenses look absolutely silly with his playmaking ability.

KJ Hamler's hesi on his touchdown was straight disrespectful pic.twitter.com/IOvRkOWcMw — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 28, 2019

Even when he wasn’t getting the ball Hamler would attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses because of his ability to stretch the field and break off a big play at any time. His presence was vital to Penn State’s offense whether he was breaking off big plays, or opening up opportunities for other offensive playmakers.

Hamler will now bring his big play ability to the NFL, as he now becomes the second Nittany Lion receiver in Denver. Hamler will line-up alongside DaeSean Hamilton on the Broncos’ offensive front, who graduated from Penn State in 2017.

