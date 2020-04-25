John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans

Penn State’s John Reid was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

JUST IN: With the 141st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select… John Reid!!! pic.twitter.com/2Kc1A91Iw2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

Reid was a consistent option at cornerback throughout his career in Happy Valley, even while missing his 2017 season due to a torn ACL. His most productive campaign came this past year as a redshirt senior. The New Jersey native recorded two interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and a career-high 37 tackles — 2.5 of them for loss.

While he didn’t get too much media attention entering this year’s draft, Reid’s impressive collegiate career was enough to get the attention of the Texans. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention after the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and leaves Penn State with 30 pass break ups and seven interceptions. That total of 37 passes defended puts Reid at No. 11 on Penn State’s all-time list.

The former four-star high school recruit also put up some impressive numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Aside from a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and 20 reps on the bench press, Reid also recorded the fasted 20-yard shuttle time of any draft prospects, clocking in at 3.97 seconds.

One of Reid’s most memorable moments as a Nittany Lion was certainly his one-and-only career pick-six. The massive defensive play gave Penn State the lead against Buffalo this past season and sparked an offensive explosion for James Franklin’s team.

John Reid is BACK, folks. pic.twitter.com/vToNwQvw91 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 8, 2019

Reid will now join former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien in Houston, who is the current head coach and general manager of the Texans.

