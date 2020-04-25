KJ Hamler Bringing Underdog Mentality To Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler is officially an NFL wide receiver, folks.

The Denver Broncos selected the speedy Nittany Lion with the No. 46 overall pick in the NFL Draft’s second round Friday night. Hamler got the call from Broncos general manager and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway as well as head coach Vic Fangio.

“I’m from Pennsylvania … all my relatives are @PennStateFball fans, and they’ve been bugging me to pick you for months.”



The moment @Kj_hamler got “The Call.” pic.twitter.com/vnZC6sQqe8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2020

“We like KJ’s speed,” Fangio said. “He obviously can run really really fast. He’s probably in the 4.2 range. He’s an exciting guy once he gets the ball in his hands. He’s a great runner after the catch and has possible return value also. We liked his speed and explosiveness.”

Shortly after being drafted, the Hamler spoke with the media and talked about what he’ll be bringing to the Mile High City this fall.

#PennState's KJ Hamler talks to media about what the Denver Broncos will get from their second round 46th overall pick.



MORE: https://t.co/MX6ikyrfs2 pic.twitter.com/rRsjQdx4uD — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 25, 2020

“I bring to the table speed, quickness, and playmaking ability,” Hamler told ABC News’ Allie Berube. “I’m versatile, I can play outside or in the slot, and I can return kicks and punts.”

Hamler put that speed and quickness on full display during his time at Penn State and became one of the most electric players in college football. He totaled 98 receptions, 1,658 yards, 14 total touchdowns during his career and posted plenty highlight reel-worthy clips.

Just absolute absurdity from KJ Hamler pic.twitter.com/J10ge312JH — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 13, 2019

The Pontiac, Michigan native spoke about the chip that he keeps on his shoulder and how he’s embraced an underdog mentality all of his life.

“I’m a playmaker and I have a chip on my shoulder at all times,” Hamler said. “I’ve been an underdog my whole life so being in this situation right now and being a part of the Broncos organization is amazing. I’m going to give it 150%, 24/7, 365.”

The 5’9″ receiver came to Happy Valley as a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida. After redshirting a season, he stepped in and made an immediate impact in Ricky Rahne’s offense. By the time he declared for the draft, Hamler had led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards in both of his seasons with Penn State.

Hamler will join a talented receiving core in Denver that features Courtland Sutton, 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, and fellow Nittany Lion DaeSean Hamilton. He’ll catch passes from second-year quarterback Drew Lock and hopefully continue posting memorable highlights.

