Report: Former Penn State Wide Receiver Brandon Polk To Sign With Los Angeles Rams
Former Penn State football wide receiver Brandon Polk is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Rams.
James Madison football beat writer Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record reported that Polk signed with the Rams on Saturday night after the NFL Draft.
Polk decided to transfer to James Madison in May 2019 for his final season of NCAA eligibility. The Ashburn, Virginia native spent four seasons in Happy Valley, and started in seven games during his junior season in 2018. Polk was thought to be a big part of Penn State’s passing game during that season, but he only ended up recording nine catches for 162 yards and two scores.
After a fairly solid Nittany Lion career, Polk caught 74 passes for 1,179 yards during his redshirt senior season with James Madison. He also rushed for 43 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Polk’s best game as a Duke came when he caught a career-high eight passes for 121 yards and a score against Towson. He also managed to score a career-high 80-yard touchdown against Richmond just a few weeks later.
After his stellar final season of college football in which he started 16 games for the Dukes, Polk was named a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver.
The speedy and athletic Polk will add a ton of depth to a Rams wide receiver room that already includes Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, among others.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans
John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.
Cam Brown Drafted No. 183 Overall By New York Giants
Brown is the first Penn State linebacker to be selected in the NFL Draft since Michael Mauti and Gerald Hodges in 2013.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments