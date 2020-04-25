Report: Former Penn State Wide Receiver Brandon Polk To Sign With Los Angeles Rams

Former Penn State football wide receiver Brandon Polk is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

James Madison football beat writer Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record reported that Polk signed with the Rams on Saturday night after the NFL Draft.

JMU wide receiver Brandon Polk tells me he's signed with the Los Angeles Rams.



Polk caught for over 1,000 yards and had 11 TDs this past fall. pic.twitter.com/17JXUZx0yF — Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) April 25, 2020

Polk decided to transfer to James Madison in May 2019 for his final season of NCAA eligibility. The Ashburn, Virginia native spent four seasons in Happy Valley, and started in seven games during his junior season in 2018. Polk was thought to be a big part of Penn State’s passing game during that season, but he only ended up recording nine catches for 162 yards and two scores.

After a fairly solid Nittany Lion career, Polk caught 74 passes for 1,179 yards during his redshirt senior season with James Madison. He also rushed for 43 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Polk’s best game as a Duke came when he caught a career-high eight passes for 121 yards and a score against Towson. He also managed to score a career-high 80-yard touchdown against Richmond just a few weeks later.

After his stellar final season of college football in which he started 16 games for the Dukes, Polk was named a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver.

The speedy and athletic Polk will add a ton of depth to a Rams wide receiver room that already includes Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, among others.

