Report: Former Penn State Football Wideout Juwan Johnson Joins New Orleans Saints As Undrafted Free Agent

Wide receiver Juwan Johnson has reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. Johnson, who wrapped up his college career with Oregon, will join seventh-round pick and fellow ex-Nittany Lion Tommy Stevens in the Bayou.

Although not all of his NCAA eligibility was used at Penn State, Johnson made some memorable plays in his three seasons in the blue and white. He scored a game-winning touchdown catch against Iowa in 2017 and secured a one-handed catch for a 31-yard reception against Ohio State in 2018.

Johnson transferred to Oregon after three seasons, 81 receptions, 1,123 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in Happy Valley. In his one and only year with the Ducks, Johnson hauled in four touchdown grabs and totaled 467 yards. He also managed to add some value as a deep target for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, as he finished second on the Ducks with eight grabs that went for more than 20 yards.

The tall wideout’s final reception as a Duck was a game-clinching first down in the Rose Bowl. Johnson previously played in the Granddaddy of them all with Penn State in 2017 — a game that ended in a 52-49 loss for the Nittany Lions.

The 6’4″ playmaker earned several awards during his college career. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after his sophomore season in 2017, made the Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week following his performance against Iowa, and was part of the PAC-12 Team of the Week during week 10 of 2019.

