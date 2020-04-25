Tommy Stevens Drafted No. 240 Overall By New Orleans Saints

Former Penn State football quarterback Tommy Stevens was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New Orleans used its seventh-round choice (No. 240 overall) to select Stevens, who spent the first three seasons of his college career in Happy Valley before moving to Mississippi State as a graduate transfer.

JUST IN: With the the 240th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select… Tommy Stevens!! pic.twitter.com/R3xCd6l7ed — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

Penn State’s old No. 2 finished his collegiate career with 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions through the air. He also rushed for 887 yards, added 62 receiving yards, and scored a combined 14 touchdowns in non-passing ways. Stevens was named the starting quarterback at Mississippi State prior to the 2019 season, but injuries and poor performances resulted in his benching.

Stevens got his first shot at a regular role in Penn State’s offense in the buildup to the 2016 season. Ultimately, he lost out to Trace McSorley in that offseason’s quarterback competition, and Stevens would spend the next three years as McSorley’s backup. Despite his standing on the quarterback depth chart, Stevens was utilized in more creative ways by Penn State’s coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead lined Stevens up at running back, wide receiver, and his natural position. His creative role was dubbed the “Lion” in 2017, so the former three-star recruit from Indianapolis had his own spot on the depth chart.

McSorley, a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens last season, left Happy Valley, and many expected Stevens to take over the starting role for his final season at the collegiate level. With Sean Clifford waiting in the fold, however, Stevens wasn’t assured of the starting role entering spring practice. He entered the transfer portal and reunited with Moorhead at Mississippi State for the 2019 season.

At the next level, Stevens could have a Taysom Hill-esque role within the Saints’ offense — and who better to learn from than Taysom Hill himself. Stevens is 6’5″ and 235 pounds, and his power-running abilities combined with good instincts could help him forge a unique role in New Orleans.

