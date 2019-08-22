PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Tommy Stevens Named As Mississippi State Starting Quarterback

Matt Sniegowski
By Will Pegler
8/22/19 4:44 pm

Former Penn State backup quarterback Tommy Stevens was named as Mississippi State’s QB1 by head coach Joe Moorhead Thursday afternoon.

Stevens entered the transfer portal this past spring and officially announced his decision to reunite with his former offensive coordinator in May.

The quarterback lost the starting job battle to Trace McSorley entering the 2016 campaign and played behind him for the next three seasons. He saw time at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver throughout his time in State College. His ability to play just about every position on Penn State’s offense led to there being a position named for him called the “Lion”.

Stevens sophomore season in 2017 was his most successful as a Nittany Lion. He threw for 158 passing yards and three touchdowns, ran for 190 yards and four scores, and even had two touchdown receptions.

The Indianapolis native saw a dip in production during his 2018 campaign, becoming less involved with the offense and sidelined by an injury for part of the year.

Stevens beat out junior Keytaon Thompson for the starting job. His speed, size, and general athleticism was always appreciated by Joe Moorhead during his time at Penn State, so it’s no surprise that it once again helped him earn a key role for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will play its first game against Louisiana at 11 a.m. next Saturday on ESPNU.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Photo Story] Library Renovations Unveiled Before Fall Semester

Group projects should be a bit more bearable after a recently-completed $17.3 million renovation of the Pattee Library.

Mix Replacement, Edge Coffee Bar To Open August 23

Pollock Commons’ convenience store will open under a new name starting August 23.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend