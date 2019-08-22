Tommy Stevens Named As Mississippi State Starting Quarterback

Former Penn State backup quarterback Tommy Stevens was named as Mississippi State’s QB1 by head coach Joe Moorhead Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: Tommy Stevens has been named Mississippi State’s starting quarterback. #HailState pic.twitter.com/3cB8jhF4oU — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) August 22, 2019

Stevens entered the transfer portal this past spring and officially announced his decision to reunite with his former offensive coordinator in May.

The quarterback lost the starting job battle to Trace McSorley entering the 2016 campaign and played behind him for the next three seasons. He saw time at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver throughout his time in State College. His ability to play just about every position on Penn State’s offense led to there being a position named for him called the “Lion”.

Stevens sophomore season in 2017 was his most successful as a Nittany Lion. He threw for 158 passing yards and three touchdowns, ran for 190 yards and four scores, and even had two touchdown receptions.

The Indianapolis native saw a dip in production during his 2018 campaign, becoming less involved with the offense and sidelined by an injury for part of the year.

Stevens beat out junior Keytaon Thompson for the starting job. His speed, size, and general athleticism was always appreciated by Joe Moorhead during his time at Penn State, so it’s no surprise that it once again helped him earn a key role for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will play its first game against Louisiana at 11 a.m. next Saturday on ESPNU.

Will Pegler

